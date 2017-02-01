Ron Olson announced as Kill…
Killeen police officers found a person who had been shot when they responded to a burglary call at 4:56 a.m. today in the 700 block of Oakhill Drive. Comments (0)
EASTON, Pa. (AP) — A man accused of tying up and killing a good Samaritan who rented a Pennsylvania motel room for him, then videotaping the body and saying "I do what I want," has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.
The cameras were rolling last week in some special education classrooms at Killeen schools.
The filing period for the May 6 election of Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees opened Wednesday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fed leaves key rate unchanged at time of solid economic gains but heightened uncertainty.
NEW YORK (AP) — RushCard, the debit card company founded by hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons, is being fined and forced to pay millions in restitution to customers that were affected by a 2015 outage that cut users off from their money.
COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department and the Central Texas Council of Governments will host a Regional Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Feb. 18.
An 11-year-old student at Rancier Middle School is saying that a teacher hit him while he was sitting in a classroom, according to a report by TV station KCEN.
