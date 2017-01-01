  • January 1, 2017

Multimedia

Editorials

Blogs

Savealotmom

KDH Poll

Do you think U.S. relations with Russia will improve under President-elect Donald Trump?

Total Votes: 127

Loading…

Briefs

Killeen police to increase patrols during New Year’s
Posted: December 28, 2016

Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Carroll Smith warned motorists to drive safely over the holiday weekend, as the department will have extra patrols on duty to look out for speeders and impaired drivers as part of the department’s participation in the Texas Department of Transportation Selective Traffic Enforcement Program.

more »
Killeen city offices to be closed Monday
Posted: December 27, 2016

Killeen municipal offices will be closed Monday in observance of the New Year’s holiday. All city offices will reopen Tuesday.

more »

Calendar

Popular Commented

© Copyright 2017, The Killeen Daily Herald, Killeen, TX | Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.