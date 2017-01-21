  • January 21, 2017

Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts

LANGLEY, Va. (AP) — On his first full day in office, President Donald Trump on Saturday berated the media over its coverage of his inauguration, and turned a bridge-building first visit to CIA headquarters into an airing of grievances about "dishonest" journalists. But it was Trump who spread inaccuracies about the size of the crowds at his swearing in.

Unaccompanied World War II-era vet to be buried Monday
Posted: January 20, 2017

The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will conduct an unaccompanied veteran burial at 2 p.m. Monday for Sgt. Ellis Ratliff, 89, a U.S. Army-Air Force veteran. The Central Texas community is invited to the ceremony.

Volunteer Killeen to host orientation Feb. 4
Posted: January 20, 2017

Volunteer Killeen will host a volunteer orientation Feb. 4. The training is free and will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.

