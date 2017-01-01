1. Yes. The fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin likes Trump could pay dividends. 26 20%

2. Yes. Trump has chosen a secretary of state who has dealt with Russia; that’s a plus. 23 18%

3. No. Putin cannot be trusted; he is undermining the U.S. behind the scenes. 39 31%

4. No. Any concessions made to Russia will only end up backfiring on the U.S. long-term. 21 17%