Fort Hood Combatives Tourna…
The Fort Hood Combatives
Local News National News World News
The cause of the 2015 Black Hawk crash was redacted in a long-awaited Army report released last week. Deep within the report’s 345 pages, however, was this statement: The craft “was not airwor… Comments (0)
The Killeen City Council will kick off the new year Tuesday when it will discuss privatizing Killeen’s solid waste program and outsourcing its municipal jail.
Local News Cove Herald Heights Herald Ft. Hood Herald
NEW YORK (AP) — Confetti fell, fireworks boomed and TV cameras rolled as a massive crowd in Times Square said goodbye to a dizzying year dominated by a bitter presidential election and gave a full-throated cheer to the prospect of a better 2017.
High School College MLB NBA NFL NHL Racing
Jwan Roberts scored 23 points and the Shoemaker boys basketball team pulled away to a 62-45 win over DeSoto in the fifth-place game Friday night at the Whataburger Basketball Tournament in North Richland Hills.
The cameras were rolling last week in some special education classrooms at Killeen schools.
COPPERAS COVE — The City Council is scheduled to canvass the official vote totals in the runoff elections between Dan Yancey and Chuck Taylor, and between Jay Manning and Gary Kent during a special workshop Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Economic Development Corporation.
BEIJING (AP) — Activity at China's factories slowed in December but still represented the fifth consecutive month of expansion in the latest sign that the world's No. 2 economy is stabilizing.
Entertainment Health At Home Faith Taste
NEW YORK (AP) — Mariah Carey has ushered in 2017 with a botched performance on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" on ABC.
Cooking with Clare Spare Time Backseat Driver Outside Insights The Bookworm
Do you think U.S. relations with Russia will improve under President-elect Donald Trump?
Total Votes: 127
Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Carroll Smith warned motorists to drive safely over the holiday weekend, as the department will have extra patrols on duty to look out for speeders and impaired drivers as part of the department’s participation in the Texas Department of Transportation Selective Traffic Enforcement Program.
Killeen municipal offices will be closed Monday in observance of the New Year’s holiday. All city offices will reopen Tuesday.
© Copyright 2017, The Killeen Daily Herald, Killeen, TX | Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.