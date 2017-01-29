Ron Olson announced as Kill…
Killeen city officials said in December they would wait until its new city auditor came aboard in January before negotiating with its chosen public accounting firm to look into questionable ci… Comments (1)
Donald Trump's surprise win in November lit a fire under Carolyn Clow, a county purchasing agent in Madison, Wisconsin. On Saturday, she attended her first in a series of classes on how to run for office.
The cameras were rolling last week in some special education classrooms at Killeen schools.
The filing period for the May 6 election of Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees opened Wednesday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is facing criticism online for his relationship with President Donald Trump after the administration imposed a temporary ban on travel to the United States from seven majority Muslim countries.
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Oscar-nominated Iranian director said Sunday he will not attend this year's Academy Awards because of a travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump.
Killeen Animal Services will host a low-cost pet shot clinic from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive, according to a city news release.
Senior citizens are invited to attend open houses at Killeen senior centers, according to a city news release.
