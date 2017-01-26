Local News Cove Herald Heights Herald Ft. Hood Herald

TRAPPES, France (AP) — At the "Friz-Lys" styling salon, Jocelyne Gisquet is luxuriating in the freedom of answering emails with a laptop balanced on her knees while having her hair curled. Working where she wants, when she wants, are among the pay-offs of the 45-year-old's bold step last year to quit a stable job as a marketing director at one of France's largest multinationals to set up in business for herself.