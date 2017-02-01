  • February 1, 2017

Cove to host hazardous waste collection event Feb. 18
Posted: January 31, 2017

COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department and the Central Texas Council of Governments will host a Regional Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Feb. 18.

Teacher accused of hitting middle school student
Posted: January 31, 2017

An 11-year-old student at Rancier Middle School is saying that a teacher hit him while he was sitting in a classroom, according to a report by TV station KCEN.

