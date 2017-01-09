Fort Hood Combatives Tourna…
The Fort Hood Combatives
Local News National News World News
When the Killeen Fire Department broke ground on Fire Station No. 9 in January 2016, then-Fire Chief Jerry Gardner said “it’s a great day for the city of Killeen.” Comments (0)
Local News Cove Herald Heights Herald Ft. Hood Herald
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former Pro Bowl linebacker and current Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter was charged early Monday with assaulting a doorman at a bar and a police officer who intervened hours after the team's wild card win over the Miami Dolphins.
High School College MLB NBA NFL NHL Racing
The cameras were rolling last week in some special education classrooms at Killeen schools.
COPPERAS COVE — The City Council is scheduled to canvass the official vote totals in the runoff elections between Dan Yancey and Chuck Taylor, and between Jay Manning and Gary Kent during a special workshop Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Economic Development Corporation.
Entertainment Health At Home Faith Taste
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Meryl Streep's acceptance speech after receiving a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes turned out to be the opening volley in a war of words with President-elect Donald Trump.
Cooking with Clare Spare Time Backseat Driver Outside Insights The Bookworm
Killeen Police spokeswoman Carroll Smith announced that the department will discontinue the use of two phone numbers on Jan. 15. The numbers 254-634-3111 and 254-526-8311.
A 35-year-old man was found with a stab wound in the 2300 block of Killeen’s Botanical Drive on Thursday morning, according to Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
© Copyright 2017, The Killeen Daily Herald, Killeen, TX | Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.