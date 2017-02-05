  • February 5, 2017

Do you think the Killeen City Council should proceed with a less-intensive audit, rather than a forensic audit, as first promised?

Total Votes: 12

Community planning meetings scheduled
Posted: February 03, 2017

The Community Development Advisory Committee and Community Development Department will begin planning the fiscal year 2017-2018 program year at community planning meetings in February.

City road to close for four weeks
Posted: February 03, 2017

Avenue E and Attas Avenue, between North 10th Street and North 20th Street in Killeen, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for four weeks beginning Monday, the city announced Friday.

