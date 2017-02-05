Ron Olson announced as Kill…
Former Corpus Christi Ci
Ten months and two interim city managers after Glenn Morrison’s sudden retirement amid controversy, Killeen is poised to hire Morrison’s replacement. Comments (2)
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Relegation is looming as a genuine prospect for stuttering Premier League champion Leicester.
One of two incumbents in the Killeen school board race said Thursday he plans to run for re-election; however, school officials say no one has officially entered the race for the May 6 election.
The cameras were rolling last week in some special education classrooms at Killeen schools.
NEW YORK (AP) — M. Night Shyamalan's multiple-personality thriller "Split" led the box office for a third-straight week, an unusual streak for a low-budget horror film.
The Community Development Advisory Committee and Community Development Department will begin planning the fiscal year 2017-2018 program year at community planning meetings in February.
Avenue E and Attas Avenue, between North 10th Street and North 20th Street in Killeen, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for four weeks beginning Monday, the city announced Friday.
