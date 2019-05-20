A 56-year old Kempner man died on Sunday following a crash with a car while riding his bike.
DPS troopers were called to Farm-to-Market 2527 at approximately 12:17 p.m. Sunday after being notified of a motor vehicle crash that occurred.
When authorities responded to the scene, they reported of a bicycle located southbound followed by a 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck.
The rider of the bicycle, Douglas Wheeler, was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The Chevrolet struck the bicycle. The driver of the Chevrolet was Curtis Windham Sr., 68, of Lampasas. Windham was not injured. Next of kin have been notified,” DPS public information officer David Roberts said in an email to the Herald.
Roberts also stated DPS wants to remind motorists, “to remain aware that distracted, fatigued or impaired driving are factors in many fatal crashes every year. Bicycles and motorcycles are more difficult to see than a car or truck. Because of this, drivers should always be on the lookout for those using our highways that may be more vulnerable.”
As of Monday evening, the crash is still under investigation.
