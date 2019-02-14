A fatal wreck involving three tractor-trailers early Thursday morning has shutdown southbound Interstate 35 at Big Elm Road (mile marker 311) in Troy, according to Hal Pagel, safety officer for Troy Volunteer Fire Department.
All traffic is being diverted to the service road and alternate routes are advised.
One of the truck drivers was killed in the wreck and two other drivers were transported from the scene with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening, Pagel said.
One of the trailers damaged in the wreck spilled its load, which contained general merchandise material and was not considered hazardous, Pagel said. There was some fuel spilled and HAZMAT units were called to clean the roadway.
Agencies responding to the wreck included DPS troopers, Bell County deputies, and Temple Fire & Rescue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.