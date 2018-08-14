Two vehicles were involved in an accident on South Fort Hood Street and Loma Vista Parkway on Tuesday afternoon, but no one was injured or transported to the hospital, according to an official at the scene.
Killeen Police Department officers closed off the South Fort Hood Street lanes heading northbound, routing traffic along the turn lane until the accident was cleared.
The driver of the red Dodge pickup said he was making a right-hand turn onto Loma Vista Parkway when his truck was struck from behind by a white Chevrolet Blazer, which ended up in a ditch along South Fort Hood Street.
The Dodge was rolled over and its driver was thankful to be uninjured.
“All I remember is everything just started spinning,” said Andrew Bozeman of Copperas Cove, the driver of the red Dodge.
Several friends and co-workers were on scene to help him.
“It wasn’t luck,” said Kish Nicholson. “He was blessed.”
