A Fort Hood soldier died over the weekend as a result from a motorcycle accident, Harker Heights police said.
Ryan William Brandon, 24, of Harker Heights was pronounced dead at 10:19 p.m. Saturday by Justice of the Peace, Bill Cooke, Harker Heights police said in a news release Monday.
Emergency services were called at 09:44 p.m. for a reported motorcycle traffic accident in the 700 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
“Preliminary crash investigation indicates the motorcycle had collided into the rear of a parked pickup truck,” the press release stated. “CPR was being performed on Ryan William Brandon but he soon succumbed to his fatal injuries.”
As of Monday, Harker Heights Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is continuing with its investigation.
“We do not have any other information on the soldier at this time,” said Stephen Miller, HPD public information officer.
