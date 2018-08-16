Speeding likely was a factor in an accident Thursday morning in a neighborhood near Old Farm-to-Market 440, an official said at the scene.
No injuries were reported in the two-vehicle collision at the corner of Linda Lane and Kimberly Lane near Sugar Loaf Elementary around 9 a.m.
“It looks worse than it is,” said Sgt. Jonathan Rinehart with the Killeen Police Department.
The 1600 block of Linda Lane was closed off as crews worked the scene.
A black Chrysler was stopped at a stop sign on Linda Lane, attempting to make a left turn onto Kimberly Lane when a black Ford pickup truck struck the car from behind, Rinehart said.
Rinehart said witnesses said the Ford truck was “traveling at a higher rate of speed” than the speed limit. It flipped on its side after attempting to avoid the stopped car.
Two Killeen Fire Department engines, an ambulance and at least three Killeen Police Department units responded to the scene.
