A five-vehicle accident on westbound I-14 near the Fort Hood Street exit disrupted traffic along the interstate highway this morning, a Department of Public Safety trooper said Monday.
As of 11 a.m., police were clearing the scene of the accident, which took place around 10 a.m. and involved a big-rig truck that was towed from the scene.
“No one was injured,” said Trooper Bradley Blenden. “They got lucky.”
Blenden said the accident is under investigation and no further details were available.
