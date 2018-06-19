A single-vehicle crash on eastbound I-14/U.S. Highway 190, east of the W.S. Young Drive exit at the overpass over Rosewood Drive, backed up traffic Tuesday morning, an official said.
The driver sustained minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital, said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman.
Killeen Police Department and Killeen Fire Department personnel responded to the scene.
It was raining in Killeen at the time of the accident.
The vehicle hydroplaned, Miramontez said.
