Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin Jr. made history 50 years ago on July 20, 1969, when they stepped foot on the moon.
It took years of preparation and many people to get them there. It also took many people to get them back.
One of the moon ascent stage engineers, Richard Schroats, has connections to the Herald. He was the father of Herald design desk manager Stephen Schroats.
Although he died in 1989, his memory lives on through his son and stepson Jim Spiri.
Richard Schroats graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1954 and served on active duty as an aviator for 10 years. Among his fellow aviators was former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld.
After his time on active duty, Schroats transitioned to the Navy Reserves where he retired in 1978 with the rank of captain.
In 1965, Schroats began work with Grumman Aerospace. The company assigned him to the White Sands Test Facility in New Mexico.
Schroats, whose expertise was on jet propulsion, was one of the primary architects and one of the team leads for the design of the ascent stage of the LM (pronounced “lem”) for the Apollo project.
During the Apollo 13 disaster, Schroats was in his office figuring out a way to get them home safely. For his work, he and his family were awarded front-row seats for the launch of Apollo 14. For the launch, they sat next to Vice President Spiro Agnew.
He continued working on projects for NASA for the rest of his career, including some of the space shuttle programs.
Spiri remembers his stepdad’s intelligence.
“He was brilliant ... one of the most brilliant people I knew,” he said.
Spiri said one thing he used to say all the time was, “Jimmy, the answer’s in the book, you just got to find out what they’re asking.”
Stephen Schroats also has a fond memory of his father.
“To me he was just dad,” Stephen Schroats said, acknowledging he got his love of sports from his father.
Stephen Schroats said one of the neatest things was when his dad introduced him and his sister to two astronauts, Robert Crippen and John Young — the first two space shuttle astronauts.
“I was always proud of my dad, and I wanted him to be proud of me, too,” Stephen Schroats said.
