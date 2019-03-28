The boil water notice issued March 26 for properties located at 1902 to 2006 Wood Avenue has been lifted effective immediately, according to the City of Killeen.
City crews completed water main repair and restored water service.
Water quality tests have been completed, and the water is safe to drink and use without boiling. Normal water usage may resume.
