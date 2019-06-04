1. Yes. A full-scale review and analysis of the city’s maintenance needs is long overdue.

2. Yes. The plan will guide the city as it implements its street maintenance fee in July.

3. No. At a cost of $184,000, the expenditure is too much in a tight city budget.

4. No. The city lacks the money to do much of what the analysis will recommend.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to determine its value until the necessary street work is underway.

