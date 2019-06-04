Brandon Bozon has been in charge of preparing the city of Belton’s $28.8 million budget for the past five years. Starting in July, he will be organizing Temple College’s $42 million budget.
Temple College on Tuesday named Bozon, 32, as its new vice president for administrative services and chief financial officer.
“We’re very fortunate to get one of the local leaders to join TC,” Temple College President Christy Ponce said. “He will make a great addition to the Temple College family.”
Bozon replaces Van Miller, who served as chief financial officer at TC for seven years. Miller left Temple College at the end of March after he was named vice chancellor of fiscal affairs at North Central Texas College in Gainesville.
“Temple College is an invaluable institution in our community and I am excited to have the opportunity to serve as one of its vice presidents,” Bozon said in a news release.
Bozon’s final day with the city of Belton is June 28, and he is expected to start at Temple College on July 1.
As vice president for administrative services and CFO, Bozon will be responsible for overseeing the college budget and serving as the college’s chief investment officer.
His salary will be $140,000. He currently makes $110,793 at the city of Belton.
He will also oversee the campus police, the physical plant, purchasing, human resources and information technology services departments as well as outsourced services such as housekeeping and lawn care.
Bozon is a graduate of Belton High School. He holds two degrees from Texas A&M University — a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in finance.
“Brandon has been an outstanding finance director for Belton during his five-year tenure,” Belton City Manager Sam Listi said. “His leadership, financial planning, and innovative ideas have had a positive impact on the city, and we wish him well with this new opportunity.”
Susan Allamon, the assistant finance director for the city, will serve as the interim finance director starting July 1, Listi said.
Allamon, 34, is a certified public accountant, and has worked for the city of Belton for eight years. Allamon earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Texas A&M University-Central Texas in 2012.
“My goal as interim director is to make the transition to new leadership as smooth as possible,” she said.
As Belton heads into its fiscal year 2020 budget in the coming months, Allamon is capable to take on this position, Listi said. He added that he appreciates her willingness to serve in the interim.
“We will conduct a search for Belton finance director in a timely manner, and I’m confident Susan will be a strong candidate, if she chooses to pursue the position,” the city manager said.
