BELTON - The jury stared with wide eyes as a black pistol thumped solidly on the wooden railing in front of them, followed by four .40-caliber bullets and an empty magazine.
The stark image of the murder weapon might have made an impression on the jury because after less than 2 1/2 hours of deliberations, the four men and eight women reached a verdict in a Killeen capital murder case.
"The jury reached a verdict finding Jo Ann Wilbert guilty of the felony offense of capital murder," said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, Friday afternoon. "Having found her guilty of capital murder the punishment is an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole."
The jury, picked on Monday, retired to deliberate on Friday afternoon after hearing three days of testimony and, on Friday morning, closing arguments in the trial.
The jury determined that Wilbert, 65, hired Andrew Lenard Hardesty, 34, to shoot and kill a longtime Killeen Independent School District bus driver in exchange for money.
Christine Watkins, 64, was shot 12 times in the early morning Oct. 20, 2014, in the 1400 block of Pine Drive, as she got ready to leave for work. The murder was captured on the family's home surveillance video system.
During the weeklong trial in the 426th Judicial District Court, the state presented multiple witnesses, forensic evidence and testimony to prove that Wilbert hired Hardesty, while the defense argued there was a lack of concrete evidence that she was involved in the plot.
Final arguments
On Friday, after Judge Fancy Jezek read the court's charge and jury instructions, the jury heard about an hour of closing arguments from two assistant district attorneys, and 30 minutes from Wilbert's defense attorney.
Assistant District Attorney Mike Waldman placed the murder weapon in front of the jury to remind them of evidence the defense team claimed they did not have.
"What about that?" Waldman said.
With 10 family members and friends of Christine Watkins watching, including her husband and three grown children, the state convinced the jury that Hardesty killed Watkins only because Wilbert promised to pay him.
"Christine was targeted, gunned down, assassinated, in her own driveway by a man she never saw, did not know and had no quarrel with," Waldman said.
He reminded the jury of the state's most concrete piece of evidence: the pistol itself, which was purchased by Wilbert less than two weeks before the murder. Many bullet casings and projectile fragments were left at the scene, and they matched what was later determined to be the murder weapon, according to courtroom testimony.
"For eight months, there was no suspect," Waldman said. But then pieces started falling into place when police realized that a pistol that had been purchased at a Killeen pawn shop by Wilbert 12 days before the murder had been given to Hardesty, who used it to murder Watkins. Hardesty, in need of money for utilities, then sold the pistol to another man, who later handed it over to police, according to courtroom testimony.
Defense attorney Steve Walden also spoke about the pistol, and Hardesty, during his closing argument.
"Do you really believe that she would purchase a weapon on the grid, with ATF forms and procedures, in the city where the murder would take place, using a credit card?" Walden asked the jury, rhetorically. "And why wouldn't she have bought a revolver, so the cases wouldn't be ejected? It just makes no sense."
Walden also suggested that Hardesty's documented mistruths revealed his mindset, and that he might have murdered Watkins even though he did not know her.
"He was high on meth almost every day and he would get angry, he would go into rages," Walden said. "He wanted to make himself seem more important and dangerous than he really was, so he elaborated the story to make himself into a mercenary, an assassin."
Most of all, Walden tried to raise doubt about the credibility of the state's witnesses, several of whom had criminal records.
"The state wants you to take a meth user and a known liar and use his testimony to other people who were also on drugs, and have you believe their statements," he said.
Waldman said the testimonies of the witnesses led to direct evidence used in the case, including the murder weapon.
Jezek instructed the jury that they could not consider Wilbert's decision not to testify.
Wilbert is being held in the Bell County Jail, according to jail records.
Hardesty was convicted of capital murder on Aug. 1 last year in the 27th Judicial District Court and sentenced to life without parole.
