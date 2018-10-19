The Bulldawgs’ two-game winning streak was snapped last week as Waco Midway won 52-28 on its home field.
The Panthers held a 28-14 lead by halftime thanks to running back James Fullbright, who accounted for 171 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in the first half. He finished the contest with 205 yards and four touchdowns.
Copperas Cove (4-3, 2-3 District 12-6A) simply could not maintain possession of the ball, finishing with a pair of interceptions and two fumbles along with turning the ball over on downs three times.
Despite the offensive struggles, Bulldawgs quarterback Easton Simpson completed 23 of 38 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns.
Jahmeel Rice, Quinton Lewis and Trevor Troy each caught a touchdown for Copperas Cove.
With the loss, the Bulldawgs entered the week sixth in the district standings behind unbeaten Waco Midway (4-0) and Temple (4-0), Belton (3-1), Killeen (3-2) and Ellison (3-2). Harker Heights (1-4), Shoemaker (0-4) and Waco (0-4) round out the standings.
Copperas Cove has a bye this week before returning to host Harker Heights on Oct. 26.
The Bulldawgs conclude the regular season with contests against Shoemaker and Temple.
VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Bulldawgs clinched the district’s second seed in the playoffs Tuesday with a 25-13, 23-25, 25-15, 25-21 victory against Belton.
Aidan Chace, a senior, led Copperas Cove’s offense with a match-high 18 kills to go with 17 digs and 11 assists, while teammates Leah Powell and Janice Fa’aola complemented the performance with 11 kills apiece. Kamryn Ash recorded 39 assists for the Lady Bulldawgs.
Copperas Cove (38-3, 13-2) is on a bye tonight before closing district play with a match at Killeen on Tuesday, but the Lady Bulldawgs have a playoff warm-up match scheduled against Hutto on Oct. 26.
The postseason begins Oct. 29.
CROSS COUNTRY
Lady Bulldawgs junior Madisen Honea placed second at last week’s district meet, qualifying for Monday’s Region II-6A meet with a time of 18 minutes, 42.3 seconds.
At regionals, the top four teams and the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the upcoming state meet.
As a team, the Lady Bulldawgs placed sixth with 158 points. Jalyn Ayala (26th, 21:02.9), Juyah Robinson (42nd, 22:27.6), Emily Armstrong (43rd, 22:29.9) and Tristan Carel (45th, 22:33.0) rounded out Copperas Cove’s scoring.
Belton (40) won the team championship, while Midway (52) and Temple (109) also qualified for the regional meet in Dallas.
In the boys division, the Bulldawgs placed ninth with 252 points.
Jordan Bean (23rd, 17:21.6), Evan Thomas (52nd, 18:27.0), Joshua Guerriero (58th, 19:19.8), Isaiah Sobers (59th, 19:33.0) and Eldridge McAdams (60th, 20:44.9) scored for Copperas Cove.
Belton (52), Ellison (67) and Temple (75) claimed the top three spots and the accompanying regional berths.
SWIMMING
Copperas Cove placed first in the boys division at last week’s Monster Mash Splash.
Justin Delgado won the 50-meter breaststroke, and Ryan Lippert delivered a first-place showing in the 50 freestyle.
Additionally, Abdiel Hernandez-Lopez, Jacob Knutson, Alex Rosenbaum, Parker Freeman, Jordan Morrison, Devin Hardy, Salvador Ramirez-Equihua, Gerren Snell, Preston Offerman, David Burris, Roberto Knepp and Eric Blakeley scored points.
Copperas Cove returns to action Oct. 27 at Midway.
