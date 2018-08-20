HARKER HEIGHTS — According to statistics, the average age for a small business owner is 50 years old.
At the ripe age of 22, Joseph Taylor already owns three businesses.
Taylor, a Harker Heights High School graduate, was 20 years old when he opened his first business in March 2017 — J Stylez Salon Suites in Harker Heights.
In June 2017, Taylor opened his second salon business — Tailored Style in Harker Heights. And just a few weeks ago, he opened his third business in Harker Heights — a coffee shop.
Although Taylor did not attend college, he is skilled in his craft.
“I participated in Skills-USA through the (Killeen) ISD cosmetology program where we competed in our skill on district, state and national levels,” said Taylor. “I was our chapter president.”
Taylor’s clients are thrilled with his work.
“I have known Joseph for about a year and a half to two years,” said Aryana Jordan. “My husband and I were new to the area and I was in desperate need of a hair stylist. Joseph came highly recommended by an associate of mine.
“Joseph holds himself and his work to the highest standard, which was abundantly clear upon meeting him. I have very short hair, which can be very difficult to style. Joseph asked me detailed questions to make sure that I was receiving exactly what I was asking of him. He made me feel at home and spoke to me as if I had known him for years instead of a few minutes.”
Taylor’s passion for styling hair began at a young age.
“He has always been wise beyond his years and always been success driven,” said Brenda Taylor, Joseph’s mother. “It was at the age of 4 when he showed his first interest in doing hair by asking for a curling iron and manikin head. I was amazed at how well he did to be so young. It was then that I knew he was gifted.”
By age 8, Joseph already planned out his adulthood.
“At the age of 8 he starting talking about this mansion that he would own one day and every kind of very expensive vehicles, too,” said his mother. “He did talk about one day owning his own salon. He even drew out the floor plan when he was about 12 years old and still has it to this day. People have always been amazed at the wisdom coming from him even at a very young age to the present.”
His dreams as a young boy eventually turned into reality.
“He is a hair color specialist today,” Brenda Taylor said. “Some hair stylists that have been doing hair a long time in the community have consulted him for advice about hair coloring techniques. He is very good at what he does.”
The move to coffee
Although Joseph Taylor already owned two businesses, he decided to open a third business in August 2018.
That business, Cup Of Joe Coffee Shop in Harker Heights, is Joseph Taylor’s biggest undertaking.
“Cup Of Joe is my favorite (business) right now,” he said. “It’s been the biggest challenge for me and challenged me in ways I never thought I would be.”
But those who know Taylor weren’t surprised he opened another business.
“I am in no way surprised that Joseph was able to open Cup Of Joe Coffee Shop,” said Jordan. “Once Joseph sets his mind to something, it is virtually impossible to deter him from accomplishing it.
“Ambition is an incredibly rare quality to find, especially for someone as young as he is. It is equally difficult to find someone with the mental fortitude to keep pushing forward when facing adversity,” Jordan added. “The process to open the coffee shop was not simple, but Joseph never gave up.”
A large part of Taylor’s success can be attributed to his desire to serve others.
“I have a desire to be financially free and know what it is to see the world and make my impact on the world and it takes money to do that,” said the businessman. “My belief is that money is an idea — it is literally printed on paper. To acquire more, you need an idea and figure out how that idea serves people. My philosophy is the more people you serve the wealthier you become.”
Taylor relies on his faith when faced with challenges.
“I continue to just believe God and trust that everything happens the way it’s supposed to and what’s meant for me will be for me” he said.
Taylor said he also attributes his success to the support of family and friends.
“It took a lot of faith, prayers, understanding, and unconditional love,” said Brenda Taylor. “Kids that are gifted and talented can come from a place that is hard to understand at times. But because of what God had showed me about Joseph a long time ago, I knew I must remain positive and encouraging.”
Joseph Taylor, who spends roughly 80 hours a week running all three businesses, said the people are what keeps him going.
“My favorite memories are meeting the amazing people I have met,” he said. “ I have been heavenly blessed to travel and see and meet great and awesome people and creating moments that will last a lifetime and knowing I made a difference in someone else’s life.”
Other businesses
Admittedly, three businesses may not be enough for the young businessman.
“I do plan on opening other businesses,” Joseph Taylor said. “I want an empire — a legacy that I can leave to let the world know I was here.”
But for now, he hopes his three businesses will enhance the community.
“My hopes for my businesses are that they would continue to grow and make positive change in our community and continue to provide jobs and show our community that all things are possible if you believe and work hard,” Taylor said.
His drive and personality are what keeps people coming back.
“I am sure that this is said quite a bit, but Joseph is one of the kindest people that I have ever met,” Jordan said. “He will always put others before himself and prefers to give rather than to receive. He never loses sight of his morals and beliefs, no matter his level of success. And, he makes sure to take the time to show appreciation for those who helped him achieve his goals and triumphs.”
As Taylor continues his journey, his dedication will prove to make him even more successful.
“Joseph is the embodiment of hard work and unwavering determination,” Jordan said. “ I have nothing but high hopes for his future.”
