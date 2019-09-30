Harker Heights farmer's market

Area residents cruise the first Harker Heights farmers market of the year on Saturday, May 4, 2019. The farmers market is held every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October 26 in the Seton Medical Center parking lot in Harker Heights.

 Gabe Wolf | Herald

The Harker Heights Farmers Market is every Saturday until Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seton Medical Center, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway. Local farmers, producers, crafters, and artisans will be selling their goods.

All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.

