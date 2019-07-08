Central Texas Education Summit set for Wednesday
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce is co-sponsoring the Central Texas Education Summit on Wednesday, July 10, at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, 900 College St., Belton.
Education Commissioner Mike Morath will speak about the mission and future of Texas education during the 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. luncheon.
Tickets are $20, and a buffet is offered.
To reserve tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/central-texas-education-summit-wednesday-july-10-2019-registration-62917207060.
For more information, contact Caity at 254-526-9551 or email atCaity@killeenchamber.com.
Beat the heat with Pet Supermarket’s hydration workshop
Pet Supermarket in Killeen is joining the chain’s other stores nationwide in celebrating Pet Hydration Awareness Month with a hydration dorkshop at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13.
Vendors and animal welfare groups will be at the store, 2602 Trimmier Road, to share information about pet hydration for all pets, big and small.
The event will include raffles, giveaways and 20 percent off all dog and cat feeding supplies.
Pet Supermarket is a one-stop pet shop that offers premium food, supplies and services for a wide variety of pets.
For more information, go to https://www.petsupermarket.com/events
Stonetree Golf Club to host fundraiser
Sponsors, donations, and players are being sought for the first-ever ImPossible Golf Invitational, set for from 1 to 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen.
Vantonio Fraley, executive director for ImPossible Paradigm Shifters Youth Mentoring & Sports, says the golf tournament is designed to raise funding to open a teen center and community sports program.
“We feel (this) will reduce violence, allow more teens to compete in sports, provide them a safe place, and give them additional positive support away from home,” Fraley said.
ImPossible (I am Possible) is a teen mentoring and sports organization serving the teens of Harker Heights, Fort Hood and Killeen since 2016.
Education, entrepreneurship, and sports are the foundation of ImPossible, with teens offered training classes on jobs creation and such 21st century job skills as coding, e-commerce, website building, etc.
For more information, e-mail info@ipsctx.org, or call Fraley at 254-534-8387.
GKCC planning New Teacher’s Showcase
Vendors are invited to participate in the Killeen Chamber’s 13th annual New Teacher’s Showcase.
This is an opportunity to market your business to all new Killeen Independent School District instructors.
There will be time for networking with other vendors and the incoming KISD teachers during lunch breakout sessions. Each new teacher will also receive a goody bag of items supplied by local businesses. This event will take place at a local elementary school on Aug. 7, and a local middle school on Aug. 8.
All elementary instructors will be at one location and all secondary instructors at the other. Vending space is limited, and vendors can choose to participate at one or both locations.
Tables for one day are $100 for chamber investors, $200 for future members, and $500 for table sponsorship (this includes a table and additional marketing). Tables for both days will be an additional $50 and table sponsorships are $700. Each vendor gets one table, two chairs and two lunches.
If you would like to participate, contact Caity at Caity@killeenchamber.com or 254-526-9551.
Flavors of Central Texas vendor orientation
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce has scheduled an orientation at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, and another at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, for vendors participating in the 11th annual Flavors of Central Texas event, which is set for Aug. 13 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Last year’s Flavors of Central Texas included 35 local restaurants, catering companies, and bakers, along with more than 1,000 guests.
The orientations, which are not mandatory but are strongly encouraged, are designed to provide last-minute details and to answer questions.
Prospective vendors still have time to reserve a spot.
For more information, contact Jasmine at Jasmine@killeenchamber.com, or call 254-526-9551.
CTC to offer class for small-business owners
The Central Texas College Continuing Education department is offering a class to help aspiring and current small-business owners learn how to run a small business and be more successful.
Entrepreneurship for Working Small Business Owners will provide a basic understanding of many topics including initial capital, accounting, networking, marketing, customer relations, taxes and laws.
Other class topics include human resources (payroll and benefits), hiring (interviewing and equal opportunity) and resource management.
Students will learn how to use social media to promote their business, and the use of Microsoft Suite to manage business applications as they learn to build and manage date resource workbooks in Microsoft Excel.
Entrepreneurship for Working Small Business Owners will meet every Tuesday and Thursday, July 9 through Aug. 1, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The cost is $109, which includes the course digital textbook, but students should be prepared to purchase two ledger books and one receipt book.
To register for the class or for more information, contact the CTC Continuing Education department at 254-526-1586 or go online to ctcd.edu/ce.
Greater Killeen Young Professionals luncheon is July 18
Join the GKYP at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Texas A&M University-Central Texas for a luncheon featuring the topic, “What’s happening at TAMU-CT?”
The event at 1001 Leadership Place in Killeen will include several speakers from the university and a tour of various facilities.
Admission is free for GKYP members and $5 for non-members.
For more information, contact Jasmine atJasmine@killeenchamber.com, or 254-526-9551.
Belton Chamber of Commerce’s monthly events
Chamber Coffee Connection, the last Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. Belton Chamber of Commerce office, 412 E. Central Ave. Enjoy coffee and meet new people while learning about what is going on in the community.
Shakers & Stirrers – High-Speed Networking Lunch, the third Friday of the month, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a different business location each month. Have lunch, meet new people and business connections, and play networking games. Registration for this event is required. Contact the chamber for more information.
Business After Hours, the first Thursday of the month at 5:15 p.m., at a different business location each month.
Network and mingle with other like-minded people in a relaxed environment after hours. Contact the chamber for details on this event.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication:
Business name, address, phone number (for publication) and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
