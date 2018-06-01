A high-flying business is now open in Killeen.
Altitude Trampoline Park, 901 S. Fort Hood St., owned by Christopher Soihl and Chad Rittle, recently celebrated its grand opening and is part of a chain of indoor trampoline parks offering recreational fun and exercise.
Soihl, from Fort Worth, explained why he made the decision to open up his own business through the franchise in the Killeen-Fort Hood area.
“I had relatives and friends of mine that were stationed at Fort Hood and I talked to them and they told me there’s really nothing to do in Fort Hood and that’s how I picked the Killeen area,” said Soihl.
Soihl said everyone that he has been working with have been a great support.
“Employees have been great, the local management has been great; we hire veterans,” Soihl said. “I support the military 100 percent.”
Abigail Newman, 25, the facility’s front desk manager and a military spouse, was holding back tears as she said goodbye to her family who dropped by before heading out.
Newman said family-oriented businesses are important to the local area “because of deployments and training, and constant time apart. So, like you have a father that’s gone on a nine-month to a yearlong deployment and they come back, you want something fun to do with your family to have those memories that those kids can hold on to when mommy, or daddy has to deploy, or leave again, so I definitely think that they were wise in choosing a place like this, to bring something where everybody in the family can enjoy.”
Newman said Altitude Trampoline Park helps fill a void in the Killeen area.
“They choose Killeen specifically because of it being a military town and the fact that in Killeen there was nothing really family orientated,” she said. “You know if a family wanted to go do a big activity, or go spend the day together they would have to drive to Temple, or to Austin, so they choose Killeen to give families that opportunity to spend days together and have something to do, especially for little kids.”
The company regularly offers discounts for service members and first responders.
“We have a military and first responder discount, so it’s not just military, we do give it to police officers, firefighters, EMT’s, all that, if they buy an hour they get a free additional 30 minutes to jump,” Newman said.
Soihl shared why the local police are happy to have this new business in Killeen.
“I’ve talked to the police officers here and they are very thankful that we opened up because it gives kids something to do verses staying at home, or being teenagers,” said Soihl.
Newman said there are eight military spouses that work at the park, including herself and about 70 total employees.
Dianne Wyers, general manager, shared what she enjoyed most about working with the business.
“I love working here,” said Wyers. “My favorite part was watching this business grow.”
On Friday nights, the park has “Friday Night Frenzy,” which is targeted for 10- to 14-year-olds. Saturday nights are “Teen Nights,” targeted for 15- to 19-year-olds, and include a DJ.
Business hours, special offers, directions and more can be found at www.altitudekilleen.com.
