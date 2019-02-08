Frequent moves and house hunting are part of a soldier’s everyday life. But modern technology makes finding the right house in distant locations much easier.
Hooknest Virtual Reality invites the military community to take a look at its new VR Home Tour Technology at California Cravings, 1103 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., in Killeen from 1-6 p.m. Saturday.
Tim Carrender, an active-duty soldier and founder of the El Paso-based IT company Aggregate IT Solutions, will demonstrate the virtual reality home tour technology for soldiers and their families.
Carrender created the virtual reality tours using a Matterport 3D camera and goggles, stitching together images into a 3D model that yields an “exceptional quality home walkthrough,” according to the company. The technology gives military families the opportunity to make an informed decision on their next home without having to visit it in person.
“When we transform the house into a virtual reality, we actually have goggles that you can put on and immerge yourself into the house as if you are actually there,” said K.C. Everett, member of the Aggregate IT Solutions team. “You can walk around … you can turn around, you can see everything in the house as if you are actually there.”
While many families choose their new homes after viewing simple pictures posted on realtors’ websites, the new 3D technology gives them a detailed look into the inside and outside of the house as well as the surrounding neighborhood.
“We are especially trying to do this for active-duty military who can’t really go to the physical house,” Everett said. “It takes away the hard time of trying to find a house within the 15 days that they have in order to get back on base. They can find that house within a couple of hours.”
Military members in the Killeen area can try out the innovative technology and have a chance to get their own VR headset for free to help them use Hooknest Virtual Reality in the future.
While Hooknest Virtual Reality currently features virtual reality tours of homes in and around El Paso, the Aggregate IT Solutions team is trying to connect with other estate brokerages to add real estate to their system.
So far, over 100 properties can be experienced as virtual tours at https://vr.hooknest.com — with or without VR headset.
“It is a very great opportunity,” Everett said. “I believe that a lot of people will be wowed by this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.