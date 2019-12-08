Many cereals including Cap’n Crunch Oops! All Berries, Trix, Fruity Cherrios, and Fruity Pebbles contain the controversial food additive Red No. 40. Although approved by the FDA, the ingredient has to be listed on the label and is banned in many European countries.
Lisa Davidson | Herald
Red No. 40 is one of the most commonly used artificial food dyes in the U.S. and can be found in many candies including M&Ms, Jelly Beans and Skittles.
Red No. 40, Yellow No. 5 or Blue No. 1 – what sounds like shades of an artist’s palette actually describes additives of daily food items.
While several European countries including Germany, France and Switzerland banned some of these additives from being used in cereal, ice cream or candy, the United States Food and Drug Administration still approves of them.
