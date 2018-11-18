Area stores are gearing up for a rush of deal seekers Black Friday, the biggest shopping event of the year.
According to a news release, JCPenney, which has a location in the Killeen Mall, will open its doors at 2 p.m. Thursday with a rush of Black Friday deals.
Among some of the deals are a $199.99 Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft bundle, a $399.99 55-inch LG UHD 4-K LED television and a $995 Samsung 25.5-cubic-foot, three-door French door refrigerator.
The Killeen Mall is scheduled to open its doors at 7 a.m. Friday for shoppers.
According to The Associated Press, retailers were expected to add as many as 650,000 new seasonal positions nationally this holiday season.
Wal-mart, which has multiple stores in the Killeen area, is prepping for Friday on the heels of its 11th straight quarter of increased sales, according to the AP.
“It’s a proxy for stores. If you run good stores, people will want to go to them,” said Walmart U.S. CEO Greg Foran, who will be on a plane from 2 p.m. to midnight Thanksgiving visiting stores and monitoring the sales.
According to its website, Wal-mart will begin offering its Black Friday deals on Wednesday, including $199 PS4 and Xbox One bundles, $59 Instant Pots, and $99 Google Home Hub, among other deals.
Target, which operates one location in Harker Heights, will open Black Friday deals Thursday, with a $69.95 Instant Pot 7-in-1 Duo 6-quart, a $349.99 TCL 55-inch Roku 4K Smart TV, and a $119.95 Fitbit Charge 3.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.