Top brass from the newly minted Army Futures Command, based in Austin, stopped in College Station Thursday for meetings with top executives from the Texas A&M University System.
Gen. John M. “Mike” Murray, the four-star general leading the Army Futures Command, met with Texas A&M University System Board of Regents Chairman Charles W. Schwartz, Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp and others, according to a press release from A&M.
Officials discussed how the Texas A&M University System can assist the Army Futures Command with its mission. The command will lead the Army’s future force modernization enterprise. The establishment of Army Futures Command represents the most significant Army reorganization effort since 1973, officials said.
Murray and a handful of Army officials are visiting College Station on Thursday and Friday to meet with A&M officials and iron out a partnership, which is likely to include Army aerial and land vehicle testing at the university and other technology initiatives, according to a Thursday report on the Austin American-Statesman’s website.
The Futures Command’s leaders “understood we have to partner with the best of academia and research” to succeed, Futures Command spokesman Patrick Seiber told the Statesman. “When you have great academic institutions ... that is a draw. There are already things that Texas A&M is doing for research.”
In theory, should the Army establish an agreement with Texas A&M, technologies developed by the Futures Command alongside tech startups in Austin could then be tested in College Station, Seiber told the Austin paper.
Killeen-based Texas A&M University-Central Texas President Marc Nigliazzo also attended the meetings.
