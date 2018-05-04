The Central Texas Athletic Club, 701 Sun Meadows Drive, Harker Heights, recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its new name and improvements to its facility.
Previously known as the Peloton Ridge Country Club, the new name will better reflect the club’s focus, officials said.
“Country clubs are usually defined by golf and other things,” said Blake Starkey, the club’s general manager. “What we are is an extremely nice and affordable athletic club that serves Central Texas.”
The Central Texas Athletic Club will have a lot more to offer members than a typical gym, according to Starkey. The training and fitness center features an indoor and outdoor CrossFit gym. There are seven outdoor lighted tennis courts, an outdoor basketball court, regulation sand volleyball court, and two racketball courts. There is also a children’s play area.
An inside-the-club walking track is being added. Starkey said plans are to eventually add covered bocce ball and an adult dodge ball league.
The club sits on seven acres and $180,000 is being spent on improvements to the club’s tropical outdoor salt water pool. Future improvements are planned for the tennis courts and other facilities.
A bistro beside the pool has expanded its menu from burgers, salads and standard fare to tropical items like fish tacos and jerk chicken to enhance the pools vacation feel.
Owner Greg Folkerson, a lifelong fitness advocate, is looking to the future. “Bottom line, I wanted to create a fun, local club families and people would be proud to call their own. We want to be a fun place where people come together, get to know each other, and just have a great time.”
For more information, go to www.ctxac.com or call 254-698-2542.
