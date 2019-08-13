Pizza lovers unite. The grand opening for Austin’s Pizza is Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2520 Trimmier Road, Suite 100, in Killeen.
Austin’s Pizza co-branded with Mama Fu’s Asian House. The grand opening will showcase the new co-branded location. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled to begin the event.
