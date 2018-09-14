Bell County continues to outperform last year’s new car sale numbers, while sales in Coryell County remain behind, according to the Freeman Auto Report on August sales.
From January through August, car sales in Bell County are up over 8 percent this year, with 12,829 new vehicles being sold. Last year, 11,785 new vehicles had been sold by this time.
Coryell County sales are down 22.26 percent with 519 vehicles being sold this year compared to 649 vehicles sold by this time last year.
In August, 1,863 new vehicles were sold in Bell County according to the report, compared to 1,717 vehicles sold in August 2017. This amounts to just over an 8 percent increase.
Coryell dealerships sold 75 new vehicles in August compared to 63 vehicles sold in August 2017 — a 17 percent increase, although the county’s numbers remain lower than last year’s totals to date.
Chevrolet edged out Toyota as the most popular selling brand in Bell County in August with 253 cars and trucks sold compared to 252 Toyotas sold, according to the report.
Other top sellers were Ford vehicles, with a total of 240 units sold, and Nissan, with a total of 226 units sold.
The most popular vehicles sold in Coryell County were Chevrolets with 22 units sold. Other top sellers were Jeeps, with 15 units sold, and Ram trucks, with 11 units sold.
New vehicle sales in August
Bell County
Toyota cars — 206
Nissan cars — 175
Ford cars — 155
Chevrolet cars — 148
Ram trucks — 108
Coryell County
Jeep — 15
Chevrolet cars — 12
Ram trucks — 11
Chevrolet trucks — 10
Dodge cars — 5
