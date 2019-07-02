A privately funded initiative to improve the economic infrastructure of Killeen revamped the local internet system allowing for faster speeds for businesses and many residents.
In one year, improvements made possible by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce’s 14 Forward campaign have elevated Killeen’s download speed to 624th from 722nd place, according to Bandwidth Now, a national bandwidth Internet rating system.
Unite Private Networks funded and constructed an 85-mile fiber optic network that connects all Killeen Independent School District facilities in Killeen, Fort Hood, Harker Heights and Nolanville, according to Meredith Viguers, chairwoman of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
“UPN is now providing bandwidth to business customers proximate to their network,” Viguers said. “Over time, the UPN network will expand.”
There are already plans to create a similar network for Copperas Cove ISD, she said.
The 14 Forward economic development initiative is funded by private investors and local businesses to promote economic advancement in Killeen from 2018 to 2022, according to the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce website.
The goal is to provide 1,000 megabytes per second for every business in the community and 50 megabytes per second for residents, Viguers said.
The first beneficiary is KISD, who provided the demand for expanded bandwidth, according to John Crutchfield, president of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
“Their ability to access expanded bandwidth should make the education system more efficient and effective particularly from the data transfer, access to programming aspect,” Crutchfield said. “Efficient, effective education is an economic development driver.”
Some current businesses are also using the system, he said.
“The additional bandwidth will allow them to, among other things, transfer data more efficiently participate in virtual meetings, etc.,” Crutchfield said. “The deployment of new fiber networks induces other providers into the market to piggyback on the fiber.”
Improved Wireless
Verizon recently announced a plan to place 26 smart cells in the Killeen community connected to the UPN fiber backbone off of which they will provide improved and expanded wireless service to customers, Viguers said.
“We have not seen the deployment plan and do not know the coverage area of this new service but expanded service will result,” she said. “Remember that bandwidth is a commodity. Demand and price drive supply. As more competitors enter the market, customers will have more choices.”
“The 14 Forward Campaign is responsible for the improvements being introduced and they will benefit everyone in the business community whether they donated or not,” Viguers said.
Moving ahead, the 14 Forward initiative is currently a quarter of a million dollars shy of their goal of raising $2 million to grow businesses and investment, promote Fort Hood and improve infrastructure, the GKCC website says.
For more information on the 14 Forward initiative, visit https://killeenchamber.com/forward or email jennifer@killeenchamber.com.
Individual consumer effects
Looking forward, customers should watch the market for new or expanded entries, Viguers said.
But whether the advances in the business sphere affects an individual consumer or not, there are options for pursuing advanced technology on smaller scopes.
“We are seeing a few neighborhoods aggregate their demand to approach suppliers looking for collaborative solutions,” Viguers said.
This approach has been proving fruitful especially in rural areas that present unique challenges.
One resident in of the 10000 block of Highview Drive said his neighborhood, which is near Harker Heights city limits but has a Belton address, only has an option for 10MB service.
Barry Starks contacted Century Link about faster service shortly after seeing fiber optic cables installed about 400 feet from his home to service a neighborhood up the road.
The homeowners association of the neighborhood on High Oak Drive pooled their resources to fund the project, Stark said.
Craig Wilson, business development account manager for Century Link told Stark if he could create a homeowners association with a minimum of 25 members who would all agree to sign up for a high speed connection of 100MB for $30 monthly, Century Link would extend their fiber cable to cover them as well.
“That’s about $30 per month less than we are currently paying,” Stark said.
Solutions to rural access to Internet have the attention of state and national entities, Viguers said.
“The problem is highly dispersed demand coupled with high supply prices,” Viguers said. “The rural solution will likely involve wireless technology.”
Update on 5G
Fifth generation wireless technology, also known as 5G, is still in experimental stages with the first significant deployment this past April in South Korea, Crutchfield said.
“Verizon and AT&T are testing their technologies at different locations in the U.S.,” Crutchfield said. “Verizon’s decision to deploy 25 small cells in this community is a positive thing” that may lead, eventually, to 5G.
The purported advantage of increased speed for 5G is estimated from three to 200 times faster than 4G, Crutchfield said. But the disadvantage is signals that don’t travels as far — so smaller antennas are spaced closer together than 4G, usually on existing utility poles and buildings, he said.
Of the six companies that provide 5G equipment, the dominant company is Huawei, a Chinese company, Crutchfield said.
“There are national security concerns about Huawei given the Chinese reputation for stealing technology,” Crutchfield said. “This could slow the process down. National deployment of 5G is a big infrastructure deployment and will take time once technologies are proven.”
As with all advances in technology, users will have to upgrade their personal devices when the technology becomes available, he said.
Crutchfield said the new developments are key to Killeen’s participation in the competitive business market.
“It has been said that the currency of economic development is information,” Crutchfield said. “To the extent that you can move more information at higher speeds, you have a competitive advantage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.