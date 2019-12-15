Jimmy Bates and son Bobby Bates are pictured with Nissan North America representatives last week. Bates Nissan held its annual Customer Appreciation Christmas Luncheon on Friday, and celebrated 45 years in business.
Bates Nissan in Killeen held its annual Customer Appreciation Christmas Luncheon Friday while celebrating 45 years in business. Nissan representatives were on hand to present the Bates family with an award for recognition for 45 years of service as Killeen’s Nissan dealer at its location on 5501 E. Central Texas Expressway.
The car dealerships’s owner, Jimmy Bates, started working for the United States Postal Service soon after graduating high school and marrying his high school sweetheart, Gailya Taylor Bates, in 1956. He worked alongside his brother Robert for a little over 10 years delivering and sorting mail until Jimmy Bates decided to try something else.
