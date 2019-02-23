The Black Owned and Operated Movement, also known as Boom, kicked off its fourth quarterly networking and small business event Saturday at the Phileo Event Venue in Killeen.
“We are here to mentor and support black business within the community,” said Eugene Alexander, real estate investor and president of Boom. “As a company, we provide referrals to credited black-owned and or small business.”
This year’s “Support the BOOM” networking event attracted over a hundred people and close to 10 vendors. All those in attendance came out to uplift, share testimonial and inspire while educating each other about the importance of the black dollar, officials said.
“I am excited to be a part of this year’s networking event and show what ‘We C.A.R.E Financial Institute’ is all about and how we are here to help people to get out of debt,” said Terrance Smith, credit specialist.
This membership-driven organization which primarily consist of black businesses supports the local communities in and around Bell County, Smith said.
“We will be educating the public about customer service, sales and marketing in our upcoming workshop which is slated for March,” said Alexander. “It is here at these workshops that people will get the education needed for them to be successful.”
Boom began in April 2018 in Killeen.
The company has no plans on slowing down and looks forward to a promising year, officials said.
“Economic power is where you spend your money,” said Robert Patrick, vice president of Boom and real estate developer. “I am pleased about today’s event and the turnout, I hope that someone walks away leaving motivated and excited about supporting black business.”
More information about Boom can be found at www.supporttheboom.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.