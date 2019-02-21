The Black Owned and Operated Movement organization invites the community to network and support small businesses at the Phileo Event Venue in Killeen on Saturday.
The free community event gives business owners the chance to learn about work ethics and informs consumers on how to protect themselves from possible scams.
“We are a membership driven organization consisting of business owners grounded in setting the global standard in consumer protection,” said Eugene Alexander, real estate investor and president of Boom.
The organization wants to build a common ground to connect with each other, promote small businesses to the local community and cultivate healthy relationships between business owners and consumers.
“We collectively patronize black-owned and small businesses,” Alexander said. “Our goal is to provide customer referrals, a platform to network and to cultivate relationships … and to support our members … by providing helpful resources.”
The free networking event will take place from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Phileo Event Venue, 868 S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen.
“We want to welcome everybody,” Alexander said. “It’s going to be entertaining and it’s regarding good business practices. That is what we want to establish within our community.”
Boom started its mission in April 2018. The networking event is scheduled to be the fourth event of the organization so far.
More information about the organization and the event itself can be found at www.supporttheboom.com.
Since Boom aims to support its members with useful workshops and resources on business ethics, the community event provides a variety of information for business owners and consumers.
The first Black Owned Operated Mixer Agenda of 2019 operates under the theme “Black and Purple” and features a variety of acts including a performance of the Early College High School Step Team, music by Horace Willis, and a live skit by Daryl Frazier and Kerry Ann Zamore Frazier.
Business owners have the opportunity to promote their businesses on stage for a donation of $10.
Business owner Sharna Page will speak about the importance of emotional competence in the business world, while Michelle Ousley will explain how to be successful with Facebook marketing and e-commerce.
The community can also use the opportunity to shop from a variety of local businesses at the marketplace on-site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.