The Central Texas Business Resource Center is hosting the Women’s Entrepreneurial Bootcamp this week at Workforce Solutions of Central Texas in Killeen.
The free workshop — which started Wednesday and concludes today — is intended for women interested in starting a business or who already own a business.
Registration for the event has closed, and about 55 people attend the event Wednesday, which included seminars on how to start and grow a business, what it takes to be your own boss, how to overcome challenges and more.
Aya Eneli of Aya Eneli International is the keynote speaker at lunch both days.
