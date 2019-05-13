A new business in Killeen is offering yoga, meditation, nutritional and other therapies for overall wellness.
The wellness business Butterflies Prospering Wellness Co. celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday.
Residents of the Killeen area were able to take a tour of the new therapy center to learn about its approach of wellness.
“I do a holistic approach of counseling,” said Crystal Morris, licensed professional counselor, therapist and owner of Butterflies Prospering Wellness Co. “I want to address the whole person — their cognitive, spiritual and physical element.”
While traditional counseling methods only focus on psychological issues, holistic counseling also includes the physical and spiritual context to enable healing as a whole.
According to Morris, focusing on a healthy nutrition, physical exercise and meditation are just as important as the traditional therapy aspect.
Her multi-disciplinary group practice therefore offers mindfulness meditation for issues like anxiety, depression and stress management as well as yoga and massage therapy besides traditional counseling sessions.
Morris, a Killeen resident, has lived in the area for 23 years and specializes in PTSD trauma, anxiety and depression as well as couple and relationship counseling.
“I worked with many veterans and military members in the Killeen area and … am a military life counselor,” she said. “My dad was in the military and retired in Killeen so that is why I do what I do.”
Morris has been operating her business as a group practice cooperation since January 2019. She is currently working with one employee and five independent contractors including two massage therapists, two therapists and a yoga instructor.
Her future business plans include hiring a nutrition wellness coach and expending her business in the Austin area.
Visitors of the grand opening especially enjoyed the butterfly effect room, a quiet meditation and prayer room, during the tour of the counseling center.
“The butterfly effect room is amazing,” said Neesy Croft, owner of NaturallyMe Alternative Therapies Center in Killeen. “You can go back there prior to your appointment and just sit and relax — it’s awesome.”
Croft has been in the holistic business for over 20 years and wanted to show support for Morris’ new group practice.
“She has something very new and refreshing for this community,” Croft said.
Butterflies Prospering Wellness Co. is located at 3300 E. Central Texas Expy Suite 301 in Killeen and accepts insurances including Tricare and Military OneSource.
Patients can find more information about the business and on how to make appointments at https://www.butterfliesprosperingwellness.com or 254-213-9348.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.