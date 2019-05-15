The new CarMax in Killeen is open.
The nationwide car dealer chain opened Wednesday, celebrating by donating $5,000 to the Killeen Food Care Center, according to a news release put out by the location’s general manager Nic Costas.
“CarMax associates are passionate about giving back and we’re honored to partner with local organizations like the Food Care Center,” Costas said. “We are excited to join the community and introduce our easy car buying and selling experience to customers in Killeen.”
The used car dealership at 3504 E. Central Texas Expressway is the 21st CarMax location in Texas, according to the news release, and one of 200 stores nationwide.
The Killeen location has the capacity to stock 140 used vehicles of nearly every make and model, the release said. A total of 15 associates are employed at the local store, according to a spokesperson for CarMax.
During the last year, CarMax sold 750,000 used cars and 450,000 wholesale vehicles at its in-store auctions, according to the news release.
CarMax stands behind its vehicles with a seven-day money-back Guarantee and a 30-day limited warranty, the news release stated.
The company stocks about 50,000 vehicles nationwide, according to the news release.
In addition to visiting the local store, customers can browse inventory online at www.carmax.com or in the CarMax mobile app. Customers can schedule an appraisal, hold a vehicle for a test drive and get pre-qualified for financing online or through the app before visiting the store, the news release said.
