Killeen residents now have a new way to buy and sell a car — without ever leaving home.
Carvana, an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, has expanded its Texas market, launching Tuesday in Killeen, College Station and Waco.
Using a mobile device, customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, as well as finance, purchase, trade in, and now schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery, all in as little as 10 minutes, according to the company.
Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana, even if they aren’t purchasing a vehicle, and receive an offer in minutes, the company said in a new release announcing the expansion.
All vehicles are photographed from multiple angles, so customers can see a virtual tour of every vehicle. Additionally, all Carvana vehicles come with a seven-day return policy, giving customers the chance to ensure the vehicle is right for them.
Every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has undergone a 150-point inspection, has no frame damage and has never been in a reported accident, according to the company. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle description page.
“Today’s launches put us in nine markets in the Lone Star State,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “Many Texans have welcomed the new way to buy a car, and we’re looking forward to bringing online car buying and home delivery to Killeen, College Station and Waco area residents.”
The company said it offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 105 cities across the U.S.
