Circle K stores have undergone several transformations in recent months.
Several local Circle K stores have been bought by Breaktime Corner Market LLC, according to Nico Guzman, manager of the Corner Market at 1801 S. W.S. Young Drive.
This buyout comes after the merger between Valero Energy Corp spin-off CST Brand and Canada-based Alimentation Couche-Tard’s convenience chain Circle K, in the summer of 2017.
“We were bought out on the 10th of last month,” Guzman said. “There were a total of 10 Circle K stores bought out between Temple and Lampasas.”
There have been no major changes since the stores changed hands, according to Guzman, except some changes in products available to purchase.
“We are now able to stock certain products we couldn’t get before,” Guzman said. “Specifically the new energy drink ‘Bang’ we weren’t previously able to stock, but now we do. Other than that everything is still pretty much the same.”
The other three local stores included in the buyout were the Circle Ks at 4402 East Rancier Ave. outside the Fort Hood Gate, the location at 4807 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and the 1104 W. Rancier Ave. store, he said.
Two Circle K stores remain in Killeen at 3900 Trimmier Road and 1000 W. Stan Schlueter Loop. Other Circle K locations are in Harker Heights and Nolanville.
No representatives from the Circle K corporate office were available for comment Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.