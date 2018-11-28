The city of Killeen released more information Tuesday on its $68,000 website design, saying the winning firm on the project far outscored other competitors in a staff committee review.
In early November, the city rolled out the new website — killeentexas.gov — which was designed by Manhattan, Kansas-based, CivicPlus as a replacement for the city’s 10-year-old landing page.
The contract approved by the Killeen City Council cost $68,403. The former website was designed in house by city staff.
To select CivicPlus, the city issued a Request for Proposals for interested firms, asking them to provide full-length plans for the website to include the city’s wish list.
The city received eight proposals for the project, which were reviewed by a four-person staff committee. The proposals were scored on a 100-point scale, per staff member, and were weighed by qualifications and experience, project methodology and timeline, and references, the city said.
According to that scoring, CivicPlus received the second-highest score of 334 points. The highest-scoring proposal, submitted by Vision Internet, received a 346, but the proposal was rejected because it did not include a mobile app overhaul the city requested.
In a November news release, Killeen Director of Communications Hilary Shine said the old website lacked mobile compatibility, which prevented over 60 percent of its users from accessing the site fully.
Shine also highlighted a new subscription capability on the website, which allows users to establish individual profiles to set up text and email alerts for some or all of the site’s information push features.
The city said users can elect to be contacted directly in areas of interest like news, road, water or emergency alerts, event announcements or agenda postings.
The Herald had made a public information request Nov. 6 for the full documentation for the bidding process and the amount of bids submitted by other firms. The city issued a notice to the Herald on Tuesday signalling its intent to challenge the request with the Texas Attorney General’s Office.
The city did not specify on what grounds it was seeking to exempt withholding the information.
