HARKER HEIGHTS — Some students will now receive the school supplies they need to be successful in the upcoming school year thanks to one event.
The eighth annual supply drive and car meet was Saturday in the parking lot of Old Navy in Market Heights.
Local car clubs and nonprofits brought their vehicles to show the public and gather a crowd to donate school supplies.
Amanda Hernandez with Clean Car Alliance in Killeen was helping run the event. They already had one car full of supplies just 30 minutes into the event. The event collected three car loads of supplies last year, according to Hernandez.
The supplies are collected for the Killeen ISD’s Homeless Awareness and Response Program.
Anytime the community can come together and help it’s always gonna be more important than just taking some supplies,” Hernandez said.
The nonprofit 254 Whisker Men was at the event for the first time and it had a table full of school supplies.
“It’s awesome man. I like to see the community come out and have a good time and … we like to help kids, so anything we can do to help the kids,” said Brent Dudley, a member of the organization.
“It’s just good to see everybody come together to help the kids,” Dudley said.
