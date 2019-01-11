COPPERAS COVE – Centex Vocational and Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce co-hosted Cove Coffee & Commerce on Friday.
The monthly event is held every second Friday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Each month, volunteer guest speakers provide informal presentations on various business-related topics.
Friday morning, Dolores T. Dominguez, campus director at Centex Vocational welcomed guests to the vocational school at the Cove Terrace Shopping Center.
Attendees enjoyed coffee provided by Fresh Press Coffee Company with an assortment of fruit and pastries.
Dominguez gave guests a tour of the facility. Her campus is geared toward nontraditional learners seeking commercial refrigeration certifications and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) certification. Students receive 50 percent classroom instruction, 50 percent lab instruction on-site and field trips.
After 30-second attendee introductions, Azeita Taylor, guest speaker, provided tips on emergency management. She owns Azeita Taylor Photography.
Taylor reminded business owners that disasters outside of Coryell County can impact their businesses and that Copperas Cove is not immune to industrial disasters.
“Don’t think in terms that this will never happen to me. Cause something is going to happen. Something is going to happen. It is a matter of when and what it is. If you prepare for it. It makes it easier for first responders. It makes it easier for the community, because we are all important here,” Taylor said.
There are realistic industrial disasters that can occur within a community. Clear collaborative plans reduce the immediate and long-term impact disasters have on local economies.
At the end of the presentations, attendees picked up a copy of emergency management tips and Gold’s Gym in Copperas Cove promised attendees three-day trials.
