Coupons are big business.
In 2012, there were a total of 305 billion consumer goods coupons distributed throughout the United States, according to a report from Statistica, an analytics software company. Nowadays, those coupons come in many forms — from Sunday newspaper inserts to text messages.
One Killeen resident is using coupons to not just save money, but to help the homeless.
With loaves of bread were spread across the table next to piles of lunch meat, cheese and peanut butter and jelly, Bianca Daniels prepares her monthly meal for the homeless.
“I’ve been volunteering at Helping Homeless In Killeen (HHIK) for almost two years now,” she said.
To be able to give as much as Daniels does, she spends a lot of time collecting, comparing and shopping with coupons.
“Couponing definitely helps a lot,” she says. “I see something, I like the price, I have coupons, I take it.”
However, Daniel’s commitment goes beyond the usual. She also provides a special Christmas gift for her homeless friends each year.
“I collect hygiene items all year round to make about 85 hygiene bags with shampoo, lotion, razors, tooth brushes, tooth paste, wet wipes, whatever I can find and hand them out around Christmas,” she says. “I either get the items for free in the mail or free or cheap with coupons.”
HHIK is organized by the Anointed Christian Church in Killeen and was founded by now-retired Master Sgt. Rodreques D. Lemon and his wife Leneigh five years ago. The organization runs solely on donations and volunteer help.
“I was trying to find out where I could donate military clothes because my husband retired,” Daniels said. “I went to the shelter on Gray Street on an early Monday morning and saw how they were serving breakfast for the homeless.”
Since then Daniels organizes and provides one breakfast each month to help out in her community, feeding over 80 people.
“We provide everything from a typical American breakfast … to lunch to go,” she said while spreading peanut butter and jelly on fresh bread. “We also celebrate special occasions like Mother’s Day, Easter or Thanksgiving … Our homeless friends like that.”
Originally from Germany, Daniels has been living in Killeen for eight years. Although she didn’t grow up in this community, her volunteering is a matter of heart.
“It really does mean a lot to me because I am a person who wants to help everybody,” she said.
While she can’t reach everybody, she knows her actions are much needed and appreciated.
“Every Monday these people have a place to go, get something to eat and drink, get away from their life on the street,” Daniels said.
But HHIK is more than breakfast and lunch. The organization also offers free laundry services as well as clothes.
“Whatever is needed, we provide,” Daniels said.
Over the past years, Daniel has established her own supporting group of donators and volunteers who provide her with donations.
“I am always posting on my Facebook page … to give my regular supporters a chance to donate in time,” she says. “I understand everyone is busy and has their life so I arrange pickup locations to get the items.”
The doors of the Anointed Christian Church, located at 802 N. Gray St., in Killeen, is also open for the homeless for a weekly bible study on Wednesdays and service on Sunday.
Daniels likes how the HHIK founders encourage people in need and provide them not only with material items but a place to grow.
“They want homeless people to get a chance, even help homeless people to get a job,” she said. “They are doing a class on how to do a job interview and how to write a resume once a month and they put nicer clothes to the side to provide for the job interview. The organizers also help people to get apartments or furniture. They help them to get a step back into their life.”
More information about how to contribute to HHIK can be found on the organization’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HomelessinKilleen.
“We are always looking for donations and volunteers,” Daniels said. “Everyone can help, even if it’s just with a helping hand.”
Organizers helped feed the homeless at a Fourth of July barbecue at the Anointed Christian Church.
An event, Daniels was happy to volunteer and help out again.
“Helping people just keeps me alive,” she said.
