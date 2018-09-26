The Killeen Police Department announced this week it is participating in the “Neighbors” app by Ring, which promises to provide users with real-time, local crime and safety information.
The free smart phone app is available for iPhones or Android phones at https://download.ring.com/killeenpd.
“The Neighbors network already has millions of users and has been instrumental in catching package thieves, stopping burglaries, and keeping neighborhoods safe,” according to a release from KPD. “Download the free Neighbors app, join your neighborhood, and use the app to: monitor neighborhood activity; share crime and safety-related videos, photos and text-based posts; and receive real-time safety alerts from your neighbors, local law enforcement and the Ring team.”
How it works:
Download the Neighbors app
Opt-in to join your neighborhood.
Customize the geographic area you want to receive notifications for (users must verify where they are located and cannot participate in other neighborhoods).
Receive real-time alerts from your neighbors, local law enforcement and the Ring team that inform of crime and safety alerts as they happen.
View local crime and safety posts via a live feed or interactive map.
Share text updates, photos and videos taken on any device, including Ring’s home security devices.
“We’re excited to have the Killeen Police Department join Neighbors to keep their community up-to-date on local crime and safety information,” Jamie Siminoff, chief inventor and founder of Ring, said in the release. “Over the past few years we have learned that, when neighbors, the Ring team and law enforcement all work together, we can create safer communities. Neighbors is meant to facilitate real-time communication between these groups, while maintaining neighbor privacy first and foremost.”
