Killeen residents lined up early to register as members of Crunch Fitness, a new gym set to open later this year in the old Kmart shopping center.
Sigrid Hollis arrived in the parking lot of the new facility at 1101 S. Fort Hood Street on Saturday morning at 7 a.m. and was first in line with a little incentive of the free promotional goody bag that included a t-shirt and water bottle.
Despite other gyms in the Killeen area, Hollis was interested in Crunch Fitness because of the group classes they offer and the location.
“And for the price, you can’t beat it,” she said.
Although registration didn’t begin until 9 a.m., at least a hundred people were in line by 8:30 a.m.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra and his wife Laura attended the pre-launch event Saturday and were the first two members to register Saturday morning.
Crunch Fitness won’t officially open until Sept. 15 but that didn’t stop them from showing potential members what the gym offers.
“It’s a party,” said Stephanie McColly, director of integration and support services for Crunch Fitness in Killeen. “That’s what we’re always advertising — it’s fun, it’s laid back, it’s inclusive, everyone can come party but we’re also serious about fitness too.”
The 28,000-square-feet facility includes group classes, 30-minute power circuit workout area, spin cycle classes and every member gets a fitness concierge at orientation at no additional cost.
“We’re going to do a free orientation, there’s no upgrade to pay for it and you’re getting personal training for free,” McColly explained.
Group fitness manager Missy Stidham was out Saturday leading 15-minute group class demonstrations in the parking lot for those interested in participating.
Crunch Fitness Killeen owner Tony Hartl, founder and former CEO of Planet Tan out of Dallas, chose Killeen for the first Crunch franchise, headquartered in New York, because he believed it’s an underserved community.
“He owns several tanning facilities which is why the tanning part of the gym is going to be phenomenal,” McColly added.
Looking to integrate into the community, Crunch Fitness purposely chose the location on Fort Hood Street.
“It’s kind of an area that needs to build up,” McColly said. “So we chose this area because of the opportunity to bring more traffic this way.”
Crunch Fitness will be a 24-hour facility with child care.
“Ours is going to be fully staffed with a ton of ‘Super Sitters,’” McColly said. “We’ve got activities planned for the kids, iPads and TVs with educational games.
“And all of our Super Sitters will be trained to work with children.”
Military personnel can sign up for the perks plan, which is the discounted rate of $29.95 any time they sign up.
“Come in, show their military ID and we’ll give them the perks plan,” McColly said.
Those interested can sign up for a membership online, take a virtual tour of the facility and learn more about Crunch Fitness Killeen at https://www.crunch.com/locations/killeen.
“We really want to create a community,” McColly added. “We want to be a community with Killeen.
“We want to help people get on their fitness journey no matter what it is.”
