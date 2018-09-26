Whether you are coach potato, body builder, runner, walker, buff, not-so-buff, in shape, out of shape or in kind of good shape, Crunch Fitness in Killeen offers something for everyone.
As part of its grand opening Sept. 20, the newest fitness center in town offered guests the chance to work out with former Texas Longhorn quarterback Vince Young.
“I used to work out at Crunch Fitness in Los Angeles and I thought it was cool to open one in Killeen,” Young said. “Since Killeen is a smaller town this is going to be great — something new, something fun.”
Crunch started as one small gym in a basement studio in New York City’s East Village in 1989. Since then, it has expanded and reached Killeen.
The gym is the latest business to open at Wendland Plaza, 1101 S. Fort Hood St., site of the former Kmart, which closed in March 2017.
In February, Conn’s HomePlus opened a 45,000 square-foot store in the plaza. Other new businesses in the old Kmart shopping center include Dollar Tree, Lumber Liquidators and Altitude Trampoline Park — which have all opened in the past year.
With the motto of “No judgements,” the 27,000-square-foot Cruch Fitness, $2.5 million dollar facility, is open to patrons 24 hours a day, seven days a week in an effort to help them crush their goals.
For Diane Wilson, a fitness consultant at Crunch Fitness in Killeen, helping others crush their fitness goals is a passion of hers.
“I started working out about five years ago when I decided to put myself first,” Wilson said. “I started eating healthy too – I wanted to lose weight because I realized I had to get healthier for my family.”
Since Wilson started her fitness journey, she as lost almost 55 pounds and is using her passion to help others.
“I started with Crunch as a member and then I got hired,” Wilson said. “I realized the biggest thing is getting to the gym. At Crunch, we are here to help you get healthy, have fun and make history.”
Since the presale opening in July, Crunch Fitness of Killeen has had more than 3,000 members join.
Part of the attraction to Crunch are the multiple group classes and other amenities and the ability to join with monthly rates starting as low as $9.95 per month.
“We have Olympic squat racks, 120-pound dumbbells and a ride cycle studio,” said Stephanie McColly, Crunch Fitness in Killeen director of marketing.
Other amenities include, but aren’t limited to an entire tanning facility, red light therapy and hydro massage beds. There are also more than 50 fitness classes members can choose from.
In addition, access to a fitness concierge comes with a membership.
There is no contract to join.
“If someone isn’t happy with the gym then there is no obligation — no contract,” McColly said. “Our goal is to create a community of people who are on their own fitness journey.”
For more information, call 254-265-7474.
