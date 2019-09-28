Conny Green, completed the Central Texas College computer-aided drafting and design program which led to her current employment with the school as project manager in the Facilities Management department.
Central Texas College recently adopted a self-paced delivery format for its Computer-Aided Drafting and Design program. This will allow students to create their own schedule at the beginning of either the fall or spring semester. As students master the content, they will be able to start additional courses which provide the opportunity to complete either the associate degree or certificate program for quicker entry into their career.
Drafting and design engineers create the designs and sketch out the detailed plans for construction projects such as commercial, industrial and civil sector structures such as buildings, bridges, tunnels and roads. They also prepare designs for a wide variety of manufactured products including automobiles, airplanes, computers and heating and air conditioning systems. Their mechanical or digital drawings, diagrams or blueprints and models of various products or structures guide product makers, architects or construction personnel in the manufacture, implementation or building process.
