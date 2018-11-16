CTC Foundation

Jim Yeonopolus, CTC chancellor, left, and Elwood “Woody” Shemwell, CTC Foundation board member, award Misty Bennett with a scholarship Thursday night.

 Courtesy photo

Central Texas College faculty, CTC Foundation board members, students, friends and family gathered Thursday night in the Anderson Building at the CTC campus to recognize scholarship winners and the benefactors who donated to make those scholarships possible. Just over $368,950 in scholarship funds were presented to 218 students for the 2018-19 academic year. The CTC Foundation has awarded more than $1.2 million in scholarships over the past 10 years.

Helping students of all ages and all walks of life, and all needs is the most satisfying part of the job, said Foundation Director of Development and Executive Director of the Foundation Board Marcine Chambers. Chambers assisted in handing scholarship awards as CTC Department Chair of Business Administration Les Ledgers announced the names of winners.

“I’ve always wanted to be a nurse,” said scholarship recipient Misty Bennett, who reflected on her academic journey as the event’s special guest speaker. As a mother of two, wife, and state social services worker, Bennett struggled with the decision to go back to school, knowing that returning to school would mean taking on a financial burden and losing time with her family.

“Do I stay at my job that I’ve been at for 10 years — that I loved — or do I go find my peace?” Bennett said she asked herself. Bennett eventually decided to attend CTC’s nursing program and received a scholarship from the foundation last year.

“I was the girl that prayed every night that this foundation would pick me, and you did. This foundation helped my dream of becoming a nurse a reality,” Bennett said during her speech.

Bennett is just one example of the lives that are changed by the scholarships organized by the foundation through the generosity of benefactors.

“Every dollar helps. The more successful our students are, the more successful the college is,” said Chambers.

Those interested in donating funds can visit the foundation office in the Administration Building on the CTC Campus. In addition to scholarships, Chambers is currently seeking to build an Emergency Student Fund that will be used to provided financial assistance to students faced with crises, to support students to graduate.

2018 Top Scholarship Winners

Wolf-Warrior Endowed Scholarship for Central Texas College and Texas A&M-Central Texas- ChristianHorton, Karla Juarez, Morgan Powell, Wayne Racine, Angielice Rivers DeOverstreet, Marion Santocono, Hannah Valdary, Crystal Villalpando and Kyree Williams.

TheBoys & Girls Club of Central Texas Gordon Graves Green Vest Scholarship- Sharon Bravo, Dayjah Cobb, John Fizer, Matthew Harris, Micah Harris, Allysen Hudson, Grace Hudson, Jaime Macias, Brittany Romero, Keeana Shaw, Aelissa Vasquez, Alex Wilson and Kaylee Welch.

The Eagle-Warrior Scholarship -JaHari Bates, Tiana Flores and Mickayla Godfrey.

TheTolly and Florence Moore Endowed Scholarship -DaeVonBroen, Michael Bruno, Emily Del Principe, Adari Hector, Kady Johnson, Ariana Ochoa, Courtney Parker, Daniella Pazmino and Kalani Smith.

The Helen Bigham memorial Endowed Scholarship- Ashley Garcia, Cicely Holmes, Elizabeth Lopez, Kendall Mann and Adam Pall.

The Jane and Sid Wieser Vocational/Technical Scholarship - Mia Maceda, Tawny Morris, Olatunde Oni, Daniel Pettyjohn, AbdoulSanou and Alexandrea Sylvester.

The Joyce Wright Memorial Endowed Scholarship in Real Estate - Bontaya Nelson, Hanna Podliuk, Jarrod Thompson, Deborah Tubbs, Michael Tucker and Drixie Vasquez.

Roy Reynolds Endowed Scholarship - Xavier Acosta, ChiamakaAkujobi, Jsana Mosley, Tyren Robinson and Micaela Trevino.

The Al Ornstein Memorial Endowed Scholarship -Charles Johnson, AriuntungalagLaMarche and India Webster.

The Betsy and Kyle Hilliard Endowed Scholarship - YexzamanithCampuzano, Krista Ellis, Kasondra Jordan and Linh Tran.

The Bernice and Sis Beck Union State Bank Music Endowment Scholarship - Duane Butler, Kelsey Fry and Jaliana Garcia.

The CTC-Texas A&M University-Central Texas Endowed Scholarship - Taylor Botset, William Green, Ruth Lautenschlager and Laura Richardson.

View other scholarship winners with this story online at kdhnews.com.

Other scholarship winners were:

Jasmine May - AAUW Lea Ledger Endowed Scholarship

Kimberly Mandell - Agnes Haug Memorial Endowed Nursing Scholarship

Jessica Senn - Agriculture Department Endowed Academic Scholarship and the Killeen Garden Club Endowed Academic Scholarship

Malorie Hughes - Albert “Chato” Gauna, Jr. Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Michelle Harbert - Alfred and Jo Nell Werlinger Memorial Endowed Scholarship in Nursing

Nicolas Gonzalez - Amy and Henry Campbell Endowed Scholarship

Michael Henniger - Annabell R. Aldrich Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Chiara Estrella - Betty Smothers Broadhurst Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Tra Nguyen and Jonathan Young - Biometric Signature ID Scholarship Fund

Samantha Lynch - Bluebonnet Chapter of the International Code Council Endowed Scholarship in Industrial Technology

Devante Randle - Bob and Linda Farrell Endowed Scholarship in Business

Jeremiyah Hogsten - Bob Gilmore Senior Center Endowed Scholarship

Johnny Ester and Chelsea Zoegar - C. E. Fikes “CEFCO” Endowed Scholarship in Business

Akassoua Kolawole - Central Texas College Alumni Association Endowed Scholarship

Donald Bagley - Central Texas College Bookstore Endowed Scholarship and the Heating and Air Conditioning Endowed Scholarship

Katelyn Ables - Central Texas College Police Department Endowed Scholarship and the Edward Bolton Scholarship Fund

Kristen Baker and Christopher Neal - Central Texas College Retiree Association Endowed Scholarship

Zachary Einhaus and Anthony Powers - Central Texas College Staff Scholarship Fund

Larron Ables - Central Texas Rodders Association Endowed Scholarship

Daniel Montes - Chae Kwan Lim Ph. D. Endowed Scholarship in Mathematics and the Duk Nam Jin Endowed Scholarship in Mathematics

Kaitlin Kirby - Charles F. Haug Memorial Endowed Scholarship in Nursing

Jared Foster - Charles Lepard “TIGER” Memorial Hospitality Endowed Scholarship and the Johnny Carino Hospitality Endowed Scholarship

Marquita Blain, Candice Henderson, Jasmine May and Stacy Pritt - Christmas Affair’s Committee Endowed Scholarship

David Perez - Col. Thomas E.”Tiny” and Nora Wesson Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund

Shalena Jones - Computer Science Honor Society Endowed Scholarship

Ronesha Jordan - Congressman Chet and Lea Ann Edwards Endowed Scholarship For U.S. Military Members and Family

Mikela Hays and Akuria Kelly - Cove Meadows Management Corporation Scholarship Fund

Alexis Munguia and Ericka Phillips - CTC Faculty Senate Competency-Based Skill Center Endowed Scholarship

Duane Butler and Jaliana Garcia - CTC Fine Arts Department Concert Series Music Scholarship Fund

LathyrSovi - CTC Foundation Endowed Media and Technology Scholarship

James Ingraffia - CTC Foundation Endowed Science Scholarship

Kathrine Myers - CTC Foundation Endowed Humanities Scholarship

Baby Romero - CTC Foundation Endowed Law, Business & Office Service Scholarship

Andrew Soliman - CW5 (Ret.) William “Sonny” Hinchman Memorial Endowed Scholarship in Aviation and the Weldon and Nancy Whitis Endowed Technology Scholarship Fund

Rachel Lee - David Henry O’Neall Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Brenda Taylor - Dennis and Kandace Eakin Endowed Scholarship

Storm Young - Donald J. Whitworth Scholarship Fund

Dionna Furr - Dr. Charles Patterson Endowed Scholarship in Nursing

Daniel Montes - Dr. Edward L. Waggner Endowed Scholarship in Mathematics

Katerina Laskowski and Hannah Spehar - Dr. James R. and Lois A. Anderson Endowed Scholarship

Lillian Easter - Dr. Luis M. Morton, Jr. Endowed Academic Scholarship

Sara Deem and Susan Morales - Dr. Ray Stanley Laney and Dr. Billie Johnson Laney Endowed Scholarship

Rocio Salas - Dr. Stephen and Lydia Vancura Endowed Scholarship

Misty Bennett and Alicia Fuentes - Dr. W. A. Roach and Mrs. Joyce Roach Endowed Scholarship in Nursing

Terri Hudson - E. H. and Lorette Rhode Endowed Scholarship

Elizabeth Beecham - Edward B. Jasuta, Jr. Endowed Scholarship for Radio, Television andTelecommunications

Alexis Munguia- ElainePassmen CTAEYC Endowed Scholarship in Early Childhood Professions

Katherine Nelson - Eloyse Perry Freeman Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Ellen Crable - Elwood H. Shemwell Endowed Scholarship for Military Dependents

Christin Robinson - Endowed Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship For Second Year Students

Matilyn Duvall - Eugene Rorie, Jr. Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Jennifer McClelland and Myrissa Moore-Grant - Eugene Smith Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Edith Nava - Extraco Banks Endowed Scholarship

Makayla Moses - First National Bank Texas Accounting, Business and Management Endowed Scholarship Fund

Natalie Hasbrouck and Terrance Jackson - Fort Hood Officers Spouses’ Club Endowed Scholarship

Allison Chapman, Amie Cornileus and Jessica Fennell - Frank Mayborn Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Kelly Lathrop - Frankie Baggett Endowed Fine Arts Scholarship

Fred Mandein and Bethany Sievers -GaN (Geeks and Nerds) Scholarship

Henrietta Fubara - Garry Lee Floyd Scholarship Fund

Cory Hayes - GeekFest Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) Endowed Scholarship

Georgiana Beckendorf - GeekFest Student Ambassador Endowed Scholarship

Brian Taylor - Genevieve K. Shemwell Memorial Endowed Nursing Scholarship

Janice Moore and Alyssa Vasquez - Golden Deeds Awards Recipients Endowed Scholarship

John Bradshaw - Heart O’Texas Federal Credit Union/Juanita C. Williams Endowed Scholarship

Nicholas Perri - Helga Shelton Endowed Scholarship Fund

Shyanne Johnson - Honorarium Scholarship Fund

KortnaeAniniba and Shalena Jones - Horace Grace African-American Studies and Research Endowed Scholarship

Franklin Crook, Amanda Hill and Deborah MacDonald - Iraqi Freedom Endowed Scholarship

Jessica Garland - J. Barry Siebenlist MD Memorial Endowed Scholarship in Nursing

Lecktra Norwood - J. Manning Family Endowed Scholarship

Tyaqua Robertson - Jacqueline Nash Mackey Endowed Scholarship in Nursing

Tabitha Hale - James Davis Waters Memorial Scholarship

James Juliano - James R. and Bernice Lindley Scholarship

Monica Lopez - James Richard Rominger, Jr. Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Benjamin Patton - Janeen Garza CTAEYC Endowed Scholarship

Susan Kargbo - John and Elizabeth Cheatham Scholarship in Office Technology and the Office Technology Endowed Scholarship

Nelly Cooper, Alisha Jackson and Ashley Sawyer - John Edward (J.E.) Alexander Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Renee Bowie - Jose Aponte Endowed Scholarship for Students with Disabilities

Krystal McKoy - Joseph Russo Endowed Scholarship in Drama

Makensee Coolidge - Killeen Evening Lions Club Endowed Scholarship

Mychel Howard - Killeen Volunteers Inc. Endowed Scholarship

Brandie Fredericks - Killeen Wal-Mart Center Endowed Scholarship

Emonea Curry - Kinesiology Endowed Scholarship and the Virginia Frances Piper Samuel Endowed Scholarship

Alexandria Coppinger - Lewis C. and Margie E. Shine Family Business Administration Scholarship

Shella Sainval-Perry - Local Heroes Endowed Scholarship

Brittany Victoroff - Lola E. Hayden Four Winds Intertribal Society Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Jasmin DeRouen - Lott Vernon & Co., P.C. Endowed Scholarship and the Net Impact Endowed Scholarship

Kyesha Coats - Lovett L. Ledger Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Lauren Dunn, Jessica Faglie, Matthew Mouton and Amanda Santiago - LULAC Council Scholarship Fund

Jasimine Freeman - Major Andrea A. Nielson, USAF (Retired) Scholarship Endowment for Women

Erica Carlos - Mari Meyer Endowed Scholarship in Nursing

Adriane Thomas - Marvin and DorthyMickan Endowed Scholarship

Brittany Smith - Medical Aesthetics FACE Endowed Scholarship in Nursing

Gina Myers - Metroplex Health System Henderson-Garrett Endowed Scholarship in Nursing

Jose Gonzalez and Cristian Perez - Michael H. Cox Camp Pendleton Scholarship Fund

Christopher Sanchez Masini - Murl and Reba Hennigan Endowed Scholarship and the Wickersham-Thomason Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund

Cassidy Gillis - National Bank Gatesville, Texas Endowed Scholarship

Lindsey Jones - Net Impact Endowed Scholarship

Margaret Gambrell - O’Connell, Robertson and Associates Endowed Scholarship

Bradley Parent - Phyllis Allen Barron Nursing Scholarship Endowment

Billy Voravong - Risk Management Wellness Committee Scholarship

Solange Woodson - Robert and Noreen Williams Endowed Scholarship in Nursing

ShantalJoihnson - Robert Liberty Family Endowed Scholarship

LaToyia Williams-Griffin - Roy J. Smith Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Stacey Saulino - Roy Jason Crawford Endowed Memorial Scholarship

Teresa Phillips - Ruby Brown Delta Omega Endowed Scholarship in Nursing

AubriQuiros - Rudolph and Kathryn Schnitz Memorial Scholarship

Shelly Eagen - Sallie Mae Education Trust Endowed Scholarship

Maria Castro - Selma Helfgott and Gladys Vinlove Paralegal, Legal Assistant Scholarship Fund

Carlos Ferrer and Robert Patterson - Sergeant Audie Murphy Club Scholarship Endowment

Tracy Alejandro, ShantriceBaggs, Wanda Fox and KayedonQuier - Single Mothers Endowed Scholarship

Tamara Tom - Subhani Foundation Endowed Scholarship

Bobbie Lemley - Suzette and Ken Chapman Scholarship

Rosalina Moore - Tammy Lynn Schamberger, R.N. Memorial Nursing Endowed Scholarship

Rachel Lee and Jorge Martinez - Ted and Diane Connell Endowed Aviation Scholarship

Graden Pritt - Tim Walker Endowed Scholarship in Welding

Angel Glenn - Troy Milton Faucett and Juanita Lee Faucet Endowed Scholarship in Nursing

Austin Trott - Two J’s Computer Endowed Scholarship

Ann Franklin - William A. Crawford Endowed Memorial Scholarship Fund

Lance Harrison - William Christopher Wilson Endowed Scholarship

