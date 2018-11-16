Central Texas College faculty, CTC Foundation board members, students, friends and family gathered Thursday night in the Anderson Building at the CTC campus to recognize scholarship winners and the benefactors who donated to make those scholarships possible. Just over $368,950 in scholarship funds were presented to 218 students for the 2018-19 academic year. The CTC Foundation has awarded more than $1.2 million in scholarships over the past 10 years.
Helping students of all ages and all walks of life, and all needs is the most satisfying part of the job, said Foundation Director of Development and Executive Director of the Foundation Board Marcine Chambers. Chambers assisted in handing scholarship awards as CTC Department Chair of Business Administration Les Ledgers announced the names of winners.
“I’ve always wanted to be a nurse,” said scholarship recipient Misty Bennett, who reflected on her academic journey as the event’s special guest speaker. As a mother of two, wife, and state social services worker, Bennett struggled with the decision to go back to school, knowing that returning to school would mean taking on a financial burden and losing time with her family.
“Do I stay at my job that I’ve been at for 10 years — that I loved — or do I go find my peace?” Bennett said she asked herself. Bennett eventually decided to attend CTC’s nursing program and received a scholarship from the foundation last year.
“I was the girl that prayed every night that this foundation would pick me, and you did. This foundation helped my dream of becoming a nurse a reality,” Bennett said during her speech.
Bennett is just one example of the lives that are changed by the scholarships organized by the foundation through the generosity of benefactors.
“Every dollar helps. The more successful our students are, the more successful the college is,” said Chambers.
Those interested in donating funds can visit the foundation office in the Administration Building on the CTC Campus. In addition to scholarships, Chambers is currently seeking to build an Emergency Student Fund that will be used to provided financial assistance to students faced with crises, to support students to graduate.
2018 Top Scholarship Winners
Wolf-Warrior Endowed Scholarship for Central Texas College and Texas A&M-Central Texas- ChristianHorton, Karla Juarez, Morgan Powell, Wayne Racine, Angielice Rivers DeOverstreet, Marion Santocono, Hannah Valdary, Crystal Villalpando and Kyree Williams.
TheBoys & Girls Club of Central Texas Gordon Graves Green Vest Scholarship- Sharon Bravo, Dayjah Cobb, John Fizer, Matthew Harris, Micah Harris, Allysen Hudson, Grace Hudson, Jaime Macias, Brittany Romero, Keeana Shaw, Aelissa Vasquez, Alex Wilson and Kaylee Welch.
The Eagle-Warrior Scholarship -JaHari Bates, Tiana Flores and Mickayla Godfrey.
TheTolly and Florence Moore Endowed Scholarship -DaeVonBroen, Michael Bruno, Emily Del Principe, Adari Hector, Kady Johnson, Ariana Ochoa, Courtney Parker, Daniella Pazmino and Kalani Smith.
The Helen Bigham memorial Endowed Scholarship- Ashley Garcia, Cicely Holmes, Elizabeth Lopez, Kendall Mann and Adam Pall.
The Jane and Sid Wieser Vocational/Technical Scholarship - Mia Maceda, Tawny Morris, Olatunde Oni, Daniel Pettyjohn, AbdoulSanou and Alexandrea Sylvester.
The Joyce Wright Memorial Endowed Scholarship in Real Estate - Bontaya Nelson, Hanna Podliuk, Jarrod Thompson, Deborah Tubbs, Michael Tucker and Drixie Vasquez.
Roy Reynolds Endowed Scholarship - Xavier Acosta, ChiamakaAkujobi, Jsana Mosley, Tyren Robinson and Micaela Trevino.
The Al Ornstein Memorial Endowed Scholarship -Charles Johnson, AriuntungalagLaMarche and India Webster.
The Betsy and Kyle Hilliard Endowed Scholarship - YexzamanithCampuzano, Krista Ellis, Kasondra Jordan and Linh Tran.
The Bernice and Sis Beck Union State Bank Music Endowment Scholarship - Duane Butler, Kelsey Fry and Jaliana Garcia.
The CTC-Texas A&M University-Central Texas Endowed Scholarship - Taylor Botset, William Green, Ruth Lautenschlager and Laura Richardson.
View other scholarship winners with this story online at kdhnews.com.
Other scholarship winners were:
Jasmine May - AAUW Lea Ledger Endowed Scholarship
Kimberly Mandell - Agnes Haug Memorial Endowed Nursing Scholarship
Jessica Senn - Agriculture Department Endowed Academic Scholarship and the Killeen Garden Club Endowed Academic Scholarship
Malorie Hughes - Albert “Chato” Gauna, Jr. Memorial Endowed Scholarship
Michelle Harbert - Alfred and Jo Nell Werlinger Memorial Endowed Scholarship in Nursing
Nicolas Gonzalez - Amy and Henry Campbell Endowed Scholarship
Michael Henniger - Annabell R. Aldrich Memorial Endowed Scholarship
Chiara Estrella - Betty Smothers Broadhurst Memorial Endowed Scholarship
Tra Nguyen and Jonathan Young - Biometric Signature ID Scholarship Fund
Samantha Lynch - Bluebonnet Chapter of the International Code Council Endowed Scholarship in Industrial Technology
Devante Randle - Bob and Linda Farrell Endowed Scholarship in Business
Jeremiyah Hogsten - Bob Gilmore Senior Center Endowed Scholarship
Johnny Ester and Chelsea Zoegar - C. E. Fikes “CEFCO” Endowed Scholarship in Business
Akassoua Kolawole - Central Texas College Alumni Association Endowed Scholarship
Donald Bagley - Central Texas College Bookstore Endowed Scholarship and the Heating and Air Conditioning Endowed Scholarship
Katelyn Ables - Central Texas College Police Department Endowed Scholarship and the Edward Bolton Scholarship Fund
Kristen Baker and Christopher Neal - Central Texas College Retiree Association Endowed Scholarship
Zachary Einhaus and Anthony Powers - Central Texas College Staff Scholarship Fund
Larron Ables - Central Texas Rodders Association Endowed Scholarship
Daniel Montes - Chae Kwan Lim Ph. D. Endowed Scholarship in Mathematics and the Duk Nam Jin Endowed Scholarship in Mathematics
Kaitlin Kirby - Charles F. Haug Memorial Endowed Scholarship in Nursing
Jared Foster - Charles Lepard “TIGER” Memorial Hospitality Endowed Scholarship and the Johnny Carino Hospitality Endowed Scholarship
Marquita Blain, Candice Henderson, Jasmine May and Stacy Pritt - Christmas Affair’s Committee Endowed Scholarship
David Perez - Col. Thomas E.”Tiny” and Nora Wesson Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund
Shalena Jones - Computer Science Honor Society Endowed Scholarship
Ronesha Jordan - Congressman Chet and Lea Ann Edwards Endowed Scholarship For U.S. Military Members and Family
Mikela Hays and Akuria Kelly - Cove Meadows Management Corporation Scholarship Fund
Alexis Munguia and Ericka Phillips - CTC Faculty Senate Competency-Based Skill Center Endowed Scholarship
Duane Butler and Jaliana Garcia - CTC Fine Arts Department Concert Series Music Scholarship Fund
LathyrSovi - CTC Foundation Endowed Media and Technology Scholarship
James Ingraffia - CTC Foundation Endowed Science Scholarship
Kathrine Myers - CTC Foundation Endowed Humanities Scholarship
Baby Romero - CTC Foundation Endowed Law, Business & Office Service Scholarship
Andrew Soliman - CW5 (Ret.) William “Sonny” Hinchman Memorial Endowed Scholarship in Aviation and the Weldon and Nancy Whitis Endowed Technology Scholarship Fund
Rachel Lee - David Henry O’Neall Memorial Endowed Scholarship
Brenda Taylor - Dennis and Kandace Eakin Endowed Scholarship
Storm Young - Donald J. Whitworth Scholarship Fund
Dionna Furr - Dr. Charles Patterson Endowed Scholarship in Nursing
Daniel Montes - Dr. Edward L. Waggner Endowed Scholarship in Mathematics
Katerina Laskowski and Hannah Spehar - Dr. James R. and Lois A. Anderson Endowed Scholarship
Lillian Easter - Dr. Luis M. Morton, Jr. Endowed Academic Scholarship
Sara Deem and Susan Morales - Dr. Ray Stanley Laney and Dr. Billie Johnson Laney Endowed Scholarship
Rocio Salas - Dr. Stephen and Lydia Vancura Endowed Scholarship
Misty Bennett and Alicia Fuentes - Dr. W. A. Roach and Mrs. Joyce Roach Endowed Scholarship in Nursing
Terri Hudson - E. H. and Lorette Rhode Endowed Scholarship
Elizabeth Beecham - Edward B. Jasuta, Jr. Endowed Scholarship for Radio, Television andTelecommunications
Alexis Munguia- ElainePassmen CTAEYC Endowed Scholarship in Early Childhood Professions
Katherine Nelson - Eloyse Perry Freeman Memorial Endowed Scholarship
Ellen Crable - Elwood H. Shemwell Endowed Scholarship for Military Dependents
Christin Robinson - Endowed Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship For Second Year Students
Matilyn Duvall - Eugene Rorie, Jr. Memorial Endowed Scholarship
Jennifer McClelland and Myrissa Moore-Grant - Eugene Smith Memorial Endowed Scholarship
Edith Nava - Extraco Banks Endowed Scholarship
Makayla Moses - First National Bank Texas Accounting, Business and Management Endowed Scholarship Fund
Natalie Hasbrouck and Terrance Jackson - Fort Hood Officers Spouses’ Club Endowed Scholarship
Allison Chapman, Amie Cornileus and Jessica Fennell - Frank Mayborn Memorial Endowed Scholarship
Kelly Lathrop - Frankie Baggett Endowed Fine Arts Scholarship
Fred Mandein and Bethany Sievers -GaN (Geeks and Nerds) Scholarship
Henrietta Fubara - Garry Lee Floyd Scholarship Fund
Cory Hayes - GeekFest Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) Endowed Scholarship
Georgiana Beckendorf - GeekFest Student Ambassador Endowed Scholarship
Brian Taylor - Genevieve K. Shemwell Memorial Endowed Nursing Scholarship
Janice Moore and Alyssa Vasquez - Golden Deeds Awards Recipients Endowed Scholarship
John Bradshaw - Heart O’Texas Federal Credit Union/Juanita C. Williams Endowed Scholarship
Nicholas Perri - Helga Shelton Endowed Scholarship Fund
Shyanne Johnson - Honorarium Scholarship Fund
KortnaeAniniba and Shalena Jones - Horace Grace African-American Studies and Research Endowed Scholarship
Franklin Crook, Amanda Hill and Deborah MacDonald - Iraqi Freedom Endowed Scholarship
Jessica Garland - J. Barry Siebenlist MD Memorial Endowed Scholarship in Nursing
Lecktra Norwood - J. Manning Family Endowed Scholarship
Tyaqua Robertson - Jacqueline Nash Mackey Endowed Scholarship in Nursing
Tabitha Hale - James Davis Waters Memorial Scholarship
James Juliano - James R. and Bernice Lindley Scholarship
Monica Lopez - James Richard Rominger, Jr. Memorial Endowed Scholarship
Benjamin Patton - Janeen Garza CTAEYC Endowed Scholarship
Susan Kargbo - John and Elizabeth Cheatham Scholarship in Office Technology and the Office Technology Endowed Scholarship
Nelly Cooper, Alisha Jackson and Ashley Sawyer - John Edward (J.E.) Alexander Memorial Endowed Scholarship
Renee Bowie - Jose Aponte Endowed Scholarship for Students with Disabilities
Krystal McKoy - Joseph Russo Endowed Scholarship in Drama
Makensee Coolidge - Killeen Evening Lions Club Endowed Scholarship
Mychel Howard - Killeen Volunteers Inc. Endowed Scholarship
Brandie Fredericks - Killeen Wal-Mart Center Endowed Scholarship
Emonea Curry - Kinesiology Endowed Scholarship and the Virginia Frances Piper Samuel Endowed Scholarship
Alexandria Coppinger - Lewis C. and Margie E. Shine Family Business Administration Scholarship
Shella Sainval-Perry - Local Heroes Endowed Scholarship
Brittany Victoroff - Lola E. Hayden Four Winds Intertribal Society Memorial Endowed Scholarship
Jasmin DeRouen - Lott Vernon & Co., P.C. Endowed Scholarship and the Net Impact Endowed Scholarship
Kyesha Coats - Lovett L. Ledger Memorial Endowed Scholarship
Lauren Dunn, Jessica Faglie, Matthew Mouton and Amanda Santiago - LULAC Council Scholarship Fund
Jasimine Freeman - Major Andrea A. Nielson, USAF (Retired) Scholarship Endowment for Women
Erica Carlos - Mari Meyer Endowed Scholarship in Nursing
Adriane Thomas - Marvin and DorthyMickan Endowed Scholarship
Brittany Smith - Medical Aesthetics FACE Endowed Scholarship in Nursing
Gina Myers - Metroplex Health System Henderson-Garrett Endowed Scholarship in Nursing
Jose Gonzalez and Cristian Perez - Michael H. Cox Camp Pendleton Scholarship Fund
Christopher Sanchez Masini - Murl and Reba Hennigan Endowed Scholarship and the Wickersham-Thomason Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund
Cassidy Gillis - National Bank Gatesville, Texas Endowed Scholarship
Lindsey Jones - Net Impact Endowed Scholarship
Margaret Gambrell - O’Connell, Robertson and Associates Endowed Scholarship
Bradley Parent - Phyllis Allen Barron Nursing Scholarship Endowment
Billy Voravong - Risk Management Wellness Committee Scholarship
Solange Woodson - Robert and Noreen Williams Endowed Scholarship in Nursing
ShantalJoihnson - Robert Liberty Family Endowed Scholarship
LaToyia Williams-Griffin - Roy J. Smith Memorial Endowed Scholarship
Stacey Saulino - Roy Jason Crawford Endowed Memorial Scholarship
Teresa Phillips - Ruby Brown Delta Omega Endowed Scholarship in Nursing
AubriQuiros - Rudolph and Kathryn Schnitz Memorial Scholarship
Shelly Eagen - Sallie Mae Education Trust Endowed Scholarship
Maria Castro - Selma Helfgott and Gladys Vinlove Paralegal, Legal Assistant Scholarship Fund
Carlos Ferrer and Robert Patterson - Sergeant Audie Murphy Club Scholarship Endowment
Tracy Alejandro, ShantriceBaggs, Wanda Fox and KayedonQuier - Single Mothers Endowed Scholarship
Tamara Tom - Subhani Foundation Endowed Scholarship
Bobbie Lemley - Suzette and Ken Chapman Scholarship
Rosalina Moore - Tammy Lynn Schamberger, R.N. Memorial Nursing Endowed Scholarship
Rachel Lee and Jorge Martinez - Ted and Diane Connell Endowed Aviation Scholarship
Graden Pritt - Tim Walker Endowed Scholarship in Welding
Angel Glenn - Troy Milton Faucett and Juanita Lee Faucet Endowed Scholarship in Nursing
Austin Trott - Two J’s Computer Endowed Scholarship
Ann Franklin - William A. Crawford Endowed Memorial Scholarship Fund
Lance Harrison - William Christopher Wilson Endowed Scholarship
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.