The Central Texas College Foundation will host its 11th annual Spring Fashion Show and Luncheon on April 5 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. Doors open at
11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served promptly at noon. The fashion show will immediately follow the meal, according to CTC.
Attendees will be treated to a viewing of the latest in spring and summer fashions provided by Christy’s of Salado, Susan Marie’s in Salado, Dillard’s and Cavender’s. Models for the event include community leaders and members of the CTC nursing staff. Guests will also be escorted to their tables by the Men in Pink – a group of nursing students and community members — who will assist with coffee service, water and tea refills and other needs of the table guests. Lunch is being catered by The Range Full Service Catering at Inn on the Creek in Salado.
Tickets for the fashion show and dinner are $50 per person or $500 for a reserved table of eight. Premier Table seating by the runway is available for a $1,000 sponsorship. Tickets can be purchased online at http://bit.ly/2019CTCFashion.
During the event, guests can also purchase tickets for a chance to win many fabulous door prizes and a silent auction will also be held. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the CTC Foundation office at 254-526-1662. All proceeds from the fashion show will benefit the CTC Foundation’s scholarship program.
