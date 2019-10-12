The Central Texas College Continuing Education department is offering two classes aimed to enhance the success of business owners and customer service providers. The first is a one-day class entitled Presentations That Work and What Not to Do. It is beneficial to both the business community and public speakers. The second class, Beyond Customer Service, is a four-meeting class offering methods to build and retain a loyal customer base.
Participants in the Presentations That Work and What Not to Do class will gain an understanding of how to better prepare, plan and engage their audience. They will learn skills, techniques and tools enabling them to give an engaging and effective presentation in any setting, whether it is an internal meeting or a presentation to customers. Course topics include preparation and tips to plan a successful presentation, self-control for presentations and engaging your audience. The class combines lecture, demonstration, small group work, group discussions and role playing. The class is a one-day session on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost is $15.
