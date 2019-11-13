The Central Texas College Continuing Education department is offering a professional truck driver training program to help those obtain a class A license and become professional truck drivers. The four-week training course begins Nov. 18 and is held Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., concluding Dec. 14.
The program consists of 210 training hours in two classes. Professional Truck Driver I provides an overview of the state of Texas class A commercial driver’s license written exam. It includes exam preparation, general truck driving skills with hands-on training and instruction coordinated with the Department of Transportation.
