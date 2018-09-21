HARKER HEIGHTS — The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center update luncheon is slated for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Central Texas Home Builders Association in Harker Heights.
The event, which is open to the public and sponsored by the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee, will feature guest speaker Col. David Gibson, commander of Carl R. Darnell Army Medical Center out of Fort Hood.
Topics including current projects at the medical center and what services the facility provides for military families will be discussed.
The catered lunch will cost $15 for those who would like to eat.
To register for the event, log on to
http://harker-heights.chambermaster.com/events/details/darnall-medical-center-update-by-colonel-david-r-gibson-21428.
For more information, contact the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce at 254-699-4999.
