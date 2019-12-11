With an estimated 800 million packages to deliver this holiday season through the remainder of the year, the United States Postal Service released preferred shipping deadlines to get packages delivered by Christmas Day both domestically and to deployed loved ones who may be serving overseas.
Priority and First Class Packages and mail for deployed soldiers and others stationed overseas should be sent no later than Dec. 11, according to the news release. The USPS Priority Mail Express deadline is Dec. 18, the release said.
