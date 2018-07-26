Favor, a delivery-service app founded in 2013, is now serving the Killeen area every day, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Favor officially launched in Killeen on Monday after launching in Waco in January.
The app is currently available in 50 Texas cities.
“As a Texas-born and bred company, our goal is to service all Texans. Being able to service Fort Hood was a priority of ours in expanding to Killeen,” said Favor’s Expansion Manager Cindy West.
Those living in Killeen, Fort Hood, Temple and Belton will be able to use Favor to receive deliveries of food, errands and completed shopping list requests within the hour from putting in requests, according to the company. With no minimum order, Favor is meant for those looking for a personal assistant or “runner” to fulfill errands, save time or simply for the convenience a delivery-service app offers, the company said in a release.
After downloading the app through the favordelivery.com, the Apple App Store or Google Play, users can sign up for an account and order online.
Since Favor’s start, the Austin-based on-demand delivery company has grown to over 50,000 delivery “runners” and is still looking to grow its Bell County team. Those interested in becoming a contract delivery driver for Favor should visit https://apply.favordelivery.com/.
Runners earn extra income on the hours that they choose to work, keep 100 percent of their trips and average payments of $15 per hour, with the opportunity to earn more on weekends, according to the company.
A part if its arrival to the area, the company will donate $1 to the Central Texas Food Bank for every delivery request in Killeen, Fort Hood, Temple and Belton until the last day of August.
Favor is also offering free delivery from anywhere through the end of July with their launch, meaning now through July 31, Killeen residents can order from anywhere via Favor, without paying a delivery fee.
Favor’s expansion team worked with Fort Hood before the launch and runners servicing Fort Hood will have valid military IDs to make deliveries on post, according to the company.
For more information about the Favor app, visit Favor’s website at favordelivery.com or through social media. Favor has social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Other delivery apps serving Killeen-Fort Hood area include:
- Do My Shopping For Me
- Instacart
- JoyRun
- We Deliver Killeen
- Waitr
