Dillard’s now has signs on the part of the Killeen Mall formerly occupied by Sears.
At at Killeen City Council meeting earlier this week, officials announced that Dillard’s would be moving its women’s and home departments from its current location in the mall to the space that used to house Sears, which closed down earlier this year.
