Surrounded by cardboard boxes filled with framed old photographs and other keepsakes, longtime Killeen business owner Don Farek is preparing to say goodbye to not only a significant part of his life, but also another piece of his heart.
“It’s going to be hard when I step out of here for the last time,” Farek said last week, sitting behind his desk at Cameo Homes. “There are some great memories here.”
The 81-year-old custom home builder is not closing up shop, but is moving his business headquarters to neighboring Harker Heights. After 20 years of back-and-forth with the owners of Bates Nissan car dealership next door, Farek finally agreed to sell his 1.25-acre lot along Martin Luther King Boulevard.
“We’ve talked for years about them buying,” Farek said. “I told them from the beginning that when the time came to sell it, they would have the right of first refusal.
“It just came time. They needed to expand, and … we’re still going to be in the building business. We’re not cutting back. I’ve been in this business 55 years, so I’m going to start cutting back myself, but I think we’ve got a staff now that can handle things, and I can supervise whenever I need to.
“I’m not ready to completely slow down, but I would like to take it a little bit easier.”
His new offices are scheduled to open July 1 next door to Educational Outfitters along U.S. Highway 190/Interstate 14 in Harker Heights. Farek said there was no particular reason he decided to move the company out of Killeen, where he has lived and worked for most of his life, other than simple economics.
“We looked at several places in Killeen and Harker Heights, and we just happened to find an office to rent that was in our price range; that suited our needs; and is in a good location. That’s all it was.”
While the property transaction was a good deal for both sides — Farek won’t reveal the selling price — he now is faced with leaving behind the three-bedroom 1941 rock farmhouse that he and his late wife, Sonya, bought in 1994 and spent a year carefully restoring to use as offices for the family business.
To try and save Sonya’s “labor of love” from demolition, Farek is offering to sell the historic structure for $30,000 to $40,000, to anyone who agrees to have it moved to another location.
“Sonya worked very hard on this place. I didn’t do much — it was all her,” Farek said. “She passed away nine years ago in 2009, and I don’t want to see it torn down.
“It was a very big decision (to sell). This was my wife’s baby. I guess you could say she poured her heart and soul into it, to try and restore it like it was originally.
“Three people have contacted me about it. It’s a good deal, but there’s going to be considerable expense to move it. It’s built on pier-and-beam, so you can move it easier than you can if it was just flat on the ground. It’s just going to take someone who wants to spend the money to move it.
“I hate to see it just go down in a heap.”
When the Fareks, who were married nearly 48 years, bought the place, it had been vacant for at least a decade, and needed a complete overhaul.
“The first time I really noticed this property … I had a lumber yard, and when I sold it, I was looking for a place to have an office, to continue the building company — basically, restart the building company. I drove by here and you couldn’t hardly see the place, because of the bushes and everything (overgrown). It was almost covered up. There were holes in the walls; we had to completely redo the electrical and the plumbing.
“I never will forget … I drove into the driveway, and the garage door was open about that much (a foot), and I saw something I thought was a cat run in there. It was running along the top of that little chain link fence.
“I looked again, and it was a rat — that thing was huge. I walked around — the windows were boarded and everything — and I said, you know, I think we may be able to make this work as an office. So I went home and told Sonya, ‘Hey, I think I found a place (that would) maybe be good for an office.’
“She said, ‘Where?’ and I told her. She said, ‘I’ve been wanting to buy that building for 10 years!’
“So we negotiated with the realtor, and wound up buying it.”
The ensuing restoration project turned out as planned, but it was not without a number of challenging moments. One memorable story involves a serious argument about the location of a new bathroom, and specifically about the location of the toilet.
At one point during the “negotiations,” an exasperated Farek told his wife to put it wherever she wanted.
Next thing he knew, there was a toilet mounted on the roof of the house.
“Sonya was basically running the job. She would consult with me on some things, but all the innovative ideas were all hers.
“I think it was on Father’s Day, and our (three) kids were up here. After the meal, Sonya said, ‘The kids want to go look at the house.’ They already knew she had put that commode on the roof — I didn’t know anything about it.
“We drove up here, and there it was. I laughed – it was perfect. She left it up there on the roof ’til we got finished.
“After she passed away, I got to thinking, ‘That was so stupid to fight about where that damn commode went.’ But it was pretty funny, and it worked out.”
Along with running the business, Farek has served three terms as a city councilman, twice as president of the Central Texas Homebuilders Association, and as a member of the city’s planning and zoning committee. He estimates Cameo Homes will build 12 to 15 houses by the end of this year, ranging in price from $300,000 to more than $500,000.
“We’re in good shape,” Farek says. “In fact, we had a lady from Italy come in yesterday, and wants to build a house. I asked her how she found us, and she said, ‘Well, I went on the internet and searched around, and y’all just had a real good name.
“That makes you feel good, and that’s why I think it’s important to keep a presence in the community, because of our name and reputation. We want to continue to uphold it.”
As he and his staff continue to pack up and prepare to move, the 1958 Texas A&M University graduate is also getting ready for an estate sale Friday to try and unload a vast assortment of antiques and other items Sonya used to decorate the old farm house.
“We will be selling most of the furniture we have here, and we also have a warehouse full of stuff. My wife was an avid antique collector, and we’re just going to have a general house cleaning.
“It’s difficult to let it go,” Farek said. “It’s going to be traumatic, but the time has come.”
